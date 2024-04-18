Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Luton vs Brentford – BTTS and Both Teams 10+ booking points evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Everton vs N Forest – 50+ Booking Points 11/8 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Cove Rangers vs Alloa – Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS 10/11 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Luton vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 11/10 The Premier League’s basement battle takes centre-stage this weekend with two relegation six-pointers on the agenda, starting with Luton’s clash against Brentford on Saturday. Seven points separate the two sides before kick-off and the Hatters know victory could give them an enormous boost in their quest for top-flight survival. Luton remain obdurate opposition at Kenilworth Road, yet it’s Town’s knack of getting on the scoresheet that commands most respect. The Hatters have scored in 28 of 33 EPL encounters, though Rob Edwards’ outfit have also recorded only two clean sheets along the way – that’s led to a league-leading 26/33 (79%) winning Both Teams To Score selections. I’m therefore happy to back a repeat when Brentford arrive. The Bees have scored in 12 of their 16 away days and managed only six shutouts of their own across all venues, with just one on their travels since October. However, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE too short to support as a single, we can top it up by backing BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and Both teams 10+ booking points with Sky Bet Luton have been booked in 82% of their outings this season with Brentford collecting a caution in 97% of encounters. Jarred Gillett oversees proceedings with the referee averaging 4.68 cards per-game, brandishing Over 3.5 Cards in 74% of 19 league assignments.

Cove Rangers vs Alloa Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

Home 29/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/20 With three rounds of regular season action to play, both Cove Rangers and Alloa are looking to secure their place in the promotion play-offs. Cove begin the weekend a point outside of the top-four and will therefore be targeting top honours against an Alloa side six points above the dotted line in third. However, it’s goals-based approach that catches the eye. The duo have proven especially reliable in their respective home/away outings with the pair having scored in 28 of their combined 32 Scottish League One fixtures thus far. But with only three clean sheets between them in that same sample, a tasty 25 of those tussles have paid-out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE backers with 25 also delivering OVER 2.5 GOALS rewards. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Across all venues, Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score has banked in eight of Cove’s past 11 matches with the same selection copping in seven of Alloa’s most recent 11 games.