Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mark O'Haire's best bets

Mark O'Haire's football betting tips, best bets and nap: A BTTS Saturday

By Mark O'Haire
17:51 · THU March 07, 2024
  • Follow @MarkOHaire
  • Mark is -6.23pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts C Palace vs Luton - BTTS and both teams 10+ booking points at 7/5 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Augsburg vs Heidenheim - BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Pisa vs Ternana – Both Teams to score at evens (Sky Bet)

  • The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

CLICK HERE to add selections to your bet slip and for a 9/1 boosted treble

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Augsburg vs Heidenheim

Augsburg charged 12 points clear of the Bundesliga drop-zone last weekend with a sensational 6-0 demolition of rock-bottom Darmstadt, equalling their biggest-ever top-flight victory. Jess Thorup’s side thumped five unanswered goals past their beleaguered opponents in just 29 first-half minutes with captain Ermedin Demirovic in fine form.

Victory gave the Bavarians back-to-back Bundesliga triumphs for the first time since October and included a maiden shutout of the campaign for FCA. Returning to their WWK Arena this weekend, Augsburg will hope to continue their recent run against fellow mid-table outfit Heidenheim, though it’s goals that appeal with both sides impressing in the final-third.

Augsburg have seen 11 of their 12 home tussles produce Both Teams To Score profit, a feat that’s been matched in nine of Heidenheim’s 12 away days; during that 24-game sample, the pair have combined to deliver a solitary shutout, whilst scoring on 21 occasions. I’m therefore happy to back OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Crystal Palace vs Luton

I’m expecting entertainment at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Crystal Palace and Luton clash in an intriguing basement battle. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals having banked in 62% of the Eagles home outings this season with the Hatters following suit in 75% of their away days, yet the market makes appears to underrate the prospect of a goal-heavy clash.

Palace are moving away from their pragmatist past with Oliver Glasner now in-charge. The Austrian tactician has already shifted to a three-at-the-back system, utilising wing-backs and encouraging his side to be more front-foot. With Ebere Eze also back in the fold, the Eagles will expect to enhance their recent record of scoring in 16/18 Premier League outings.

Eberechi Eze celebrates Crystal Palace's fourth goal

Luton cross the capital looking for their first clean sheet on their travels since promotion. However, the Hatters’ final-third threat has to be highlighted – Rob Edwards’ outfit have gotten on the scoresheet in 22 of 26 overall encounters, grabbing a goal in 10 of their 13 away days thus far. The visitors have produced a series of competitive efforts.

The EPL has seen a tasty 61% of overall showdowns pay-out for BTTS hunters, though the market is offering an eye-catching 4/5 on a repeat here. But we can bolster the odds significantly by backing BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS – Palace have been carded in 85% of home fixtures with Luton cautioned in 85% of matches.

Pisa vs Ternana

Serie B is averaging 2.55 goals per-game in 2023/24 – 56% of fixtures in the Italian second-tier have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE produce profit, a percentage hit-rate that would imply blanket odds around the 4/5. It’s therefore intriguing to see BTTS available at decent price ahead of showdown between Pisa and gung-ho Ternana.

Pisa have scored in 13 of 14 home league outings at their Stadio Romeo Anconetani base this season, 11 of which have paid-out for BTTS backers. Meanwhile, Ternana have notched in 11 of 13 away days, 10 of which have also banked for Both Teams To Score supporters, giving this selection a 21/27 (78%) success-rate in their respective home/away showdowns.

Delve into the performance data and we can see the visitors’ games as guests tend to escalate into highly entertaining affairs with an average 3.05 Expected Goals (xG) per-game, alongside an actual goals per-game average of 3.38. My goals model makes the right price closer to a 3/4 shot.

Odds correct at 1550 GMT (07/03/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo