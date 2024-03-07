Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts C Palace vs Luton - BTTS and both teams 10+ booking points at 7/5 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Augsburg vs Heidenheim - BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Pisa vs Ternana – Both Teams to score at evens (Sky Bet)

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 17/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 29/10 Augsburg charged 12 points clear of the Bundesliga drop-zone last weekend with a sensational 6-0 demolition of rock-bottom Darmstadt, equalling their biggest-ever top-flight victory. Jess Thorup's side thumped five unanswered goals past their beleaguered opponents in just 29 first-half minutes with captain Ermedin Demirovic in fine form. Victory gave the Bavarians back-to-back Bundesliga triumphs for the first time since October and included a maiden shutout of the campaign for FCA. Returning to their WWK Arena this weekend, Augsburg will hope to continue their recent run against fellow mid-table outfit Heidenheim, though it's goals that appeal with both sides impressing in the final-third. Augsburg have seen 11 of their 12 home tussles produce Both Teams To Score profit, a feat that's been matched in nine of Heidenheim's 12 away days; during that 24-game sample, the pair have combined to deliver a solitary shutout, whilst scoring on 21 occasions. I'm therefore happy to back OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Crystal Palace vs Luton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 3/1 | Draw 14/5 | Away 7/10 I'm expecting entertainment at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Crystal Palace and Luton clash in an intriguing basement battle. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals having banked in 62% of the Eagles home outings this season with the Hatters following suit in 75% of their away days, yet the market makes appears to underrate the prospect of a goal-heavy clash. Palace are moving away from their pragmatist past with Oliver Glasner now in-charge. The Austrian tactician has already shifted to a three-at-the-back system, utilising wing-backs and encouraging his side to be more front-foot. With Ebere Eze also back in the fold, the Eagles will expect to enhance their recent record of scoring in 16/18 Premier League outings.

Luton cross the capital looking for their first clean sheet on their travels since promotion. However, the Hatters' final-third threat has to be highlighted – Rob Edwards' outfit have gotten on the scoresheet in 22 of 26 overall encounters, grabbing a goal in 10 of their 13 away days thus far. The visitors have produced a series of competitive efforts. The EPL has seen a tasty 61% of overall showdowns pay-out for BTTS hunters, though the market is offering an eye-catching 4/5 on a repeat here. But we can bolster the odds significantly by backing BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS – Palace have been carded in 85% of home fixtures with Luton cautioned in 85% of matches.