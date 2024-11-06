Manchester United vs PAOK Thessaloniki betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 11/1 Both teams to score

As of next week, Rúben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United. For the meantime, we’re currently in a weird state of purgatory. Amorim still has one game left as Sporting Lisbon boss which leaves Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge of Man Utd for the rest of the week. In a sick twist it meant the Old Trafford faithful tuned into a Manchester City game on Tuesday evening with genuine interest as their new manager masterminded a 4-1 demolition of his new rivals. As for what to expect from Van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United in the meantime, it is probably best to point you in the direction of Tom Carnduff’s preview for their game with Chelsea.

Interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

He says: “Van Nistelrooy's PSV side in 2022/23 were staggeringly good at scoring goals from counter attacks. The total of 12 was well clear of any other side in the Eredivisie - it made up 14% of their goals scored.” Tom goes on to point out the Red Devils shortcomings in the counterattack department under Erik ten Hag last season, as only 5% of their 57 goals came via them, which could be problematic for Leicester's visit on Sunday but maybe not for Thursday’s game with PAOK Thessaloniki.

What are the best bets? Referee Radu Petrescu is the man in the middle for Thursday's Europa League clash and the Romanian has given at least five cards in all of the last four games he has taken charge of. MADY CAMARA looks like the visitor's serial offender, notching up five in all competitions this season. The most impressive thing about the midfielders haul is the fact he has only started 12 games. His European career cards per 90 average of 0.33 makes his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD value at Old Trafford and that is without considering the quality of the opposition. CLICK HERE to back Mady Camara to be carded with Sky Bet

Team news Manchester United will be without Antony, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes netted his first league goal of the season from the spot against Chelsea. The midfielder was suspended for the 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce but is back available here and should start as van Nistelrooy names an unchanged side from the weekend.

Predicted line-ups Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee PAOK: Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Colley, Rahman; Camara, Ozdoyev; Despodov, Konstantelias, Taison; Chalov