Manchester United vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

We still await confirmation of Rúben Amorim's appointment as Manchester United manager/Rúben Amorim is the Manchester United manager but not for a few more weeks/Rúben Amorim has surprised us all by taking charge of Manchester United's contest with Chelsea on Sunday (select as applicable depending on when you're reading this).
Erik ten Hag's ultimately underwhelming reign at Old Trafford was brought to an end on Monday with the timing of their decision particularly baffling.
Why then and not the summer? What were they hoping would happen? Yes, they have been unfortunate with injuries but the problems have been obvious for a long time now.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is the latest ex-player to get an interim spell. His first game in charge was a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester in the Carabao Cup - maybe United's approach to management should be a constant five-game rotation of players from the Ferguson era.
Chelsea pose a tough test given the strength of their attacking unit. While it may be an obvious statement to say following on from the last game at this venue seeing seven goals, this does have the potential for plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.
It's rightly given the main slot on Super Sunday, don't let us down, eh?
Van Nistelrooy's PSV side in 2022/23 were staggeringly good at scoring goals from counter attacks. The total of 12 was well clear of any other side in the Eredivisie - it made up 14% of their goals scored.
The same can't be said for the Manchester United of last season, or indeed the current campaign for that matter. The ratio of counter attack goals to total goals in 23/24 for Ten Hag's outfit was 5% - just three from 38 outings.
In fairness, PSV's squad was filled with talent in that campaign as they possessed Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke and Xavi Simons but there is the right sort of balance to this United group which can allow Van Nistelrooy to deploy a counter approach.
That could work perfectly too against a Chelsea side who frequently leave gaps to exploit given their own style of play.
The full-backs are a key part of this and we've already seen it in action with DIOGO DALOT registering an ASSIST in the win over Leicester. I'll take the 17/2 on another coming here.
Driving into an advanced position, Dalot's perfectly-weighted low cross found Alejandro Garnacho to convert from close range.
Watching PSV games back from Van Nistelrooy's period at the helm, it seems obvious that the positioning of full-backs is key because they are expected to contribute in attack.
Even if it isn't through a driving run forward or looking to beat a defender, being an option for a winger to pass back to when the cross isn't on for them proved to be a successful route to go.
Jordan Teze registered a couple of assists by floating in a cross for someone to convert after receiving a simple pass from a wide player. Ki-Jana Hoever got two assists in one game by finding Anwar El-Ghazi at the far post.
I'll also take the 9/1 on NOUSSAIR MAZRAOUI 1+ ASSISTS, even if PSV demonstrated a slight preference to attack down their right.
Mazraoui should be in at left-back despite Lisandro Martinez featuring there in the Carabao Cup and he already has an assist on his tally this season.
I'm actually quite curious about Martinez's potential to start again in that role because of the fact he's naturally left-footed. If so, you can get 22s on an assist, although it likely results in Dalot seeing more of the opportunities.
Van Nistelrooy will be without a number of players as he gets set to take charge of his first Premier League game at the club.
Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and centre-back Harry Maguire are unlikely to feature, while left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are still unavailable.
Mazraoui could therefore remain on the left side of the defence as he did against West Ham, with Dalot on the right. Leny Yoro is closing in on a return but Sunday will be too soon.
Antony, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are also sidelined.
For Chelsea, Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club following his loan switch from Old Trafford in the summer.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
