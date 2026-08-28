Manchester United vs Ipswich predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts Bruno Fernandes 1+ assists at 2/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Issa Diop to score anytime at 28/1 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Dara O'Shea to score anytime at 20/1 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Jacob Greaves to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Social media and WhatsApp groups were awash with memes and GIFs shared by gleeful rival fans of Manchester United and Tottenham last weekend as their balloons were unceremoniously popped within one half of their bright new Premier League seasons getting under way. Both were completely bullied by teams more willing to bring intensity to the game, more willing to fight for the ball, more willing to do the basics. Spurs responded to their thrashing at Brentford by winning 5-1 against Charlton in the Carabao Cup and we should expect United’s own chastening by Hull to trigger a similar performance. It's not quite as simple as that for Michael Carrick though.

While it is to his credit that United have not lost back-to-back games since he took over in January, responding with wins over Aston Villa and Chelsea on the two previous occasions, all three defeats have now come without Kobbie Mainoo. The first came against 10-man Newcastle when Mainoo's second-half substitution saw United lose control and ultimately the match. He was not in the XI for the other two losses and it exposed a weakness Hull took full advantage of. Without him the entire United team lacks intensity, and the midfield looks desperately slow.

United struggle without Kobbie Mainoo

Whether Mainoo is fit enough to contribute any more than the 23 minutes he managed last weekend following a disrupted summer is unclear. New £70m signing Carlos Baleba would be able to add much-needed legs but he is out with injury until mid-September at the earliest. Carrick should be able to find a solution, helped by a home record of eight wins from nine, during which time they have scored in every match, at least twice in every win and on three occasions in half those victories. BRUNO FERNANDES has been as equally potent at Old Trafford, providing 12 ASSISTS in his last 12 appearances there, making the 2/1 price for him to do so against Ipswich look large. It's a safer bet than backing a United goalscorer as there is some guesswork about who will be in the forward line. Bryan Mbeumo looks the most likely and is worth considering at 13/8 after he somehow failed to score last weekend. He got on the end of chances equating to 0.51 xG, missing a great opportunity (0.36 xG) when put through in the 78th minute to continue the strong form he ended last season in.

Nobel Mendy celebrates his goal for Hull