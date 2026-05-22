Manchester United: Michael Carrick signs two-year contract as manager

Michael Carrick has been confirmed as the permanent Manchester United manager on a two-year contract.
The former United and England midfielder, 44, has salvaged the club’s season since taking interim charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January, taking more points (36 from 16 games) than any other Premier League boss to secure a third-placed finish.
"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," said Carrick.
“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.
"Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again."
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