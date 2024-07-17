Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leny Yoro

Manchester United close in on €70m deal to sign French defender Leny Yoro

By Sporting Life
16:23 · WED July 17, 2024

Manchester United are close to signing highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to €70 million (£59million).

The 18-year-old Lille player, who was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

It is understood United will pay €62.8m (£52.7m) as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further €8m (£6.7m) in total.

Yoro, who has been feted as one of the best young players in Europe, would become the second signing of the summer for United, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna which was confirmed last weekend.

New arrival Zirkzee will add to United’s attacking options, and in his first interview since completing his move, the 23-year-old told MUTV: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a few weeks with good experiences. Happy to be here.

“Obviously I’m at a good point in my career. Making a transfer to United is positive. I can’t wait to get started and continue what I did last season and do the best I can.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS