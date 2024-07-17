Manchester United close in on €70m deal to sign French defender Leny Yoro

Manchester United are close to signing highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to €70 million (£59million).
The 18-year-old Lille player, who was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.
It is understood United will pay €62.8m (£52.7m) as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further €8m (£6.7m) in total.
Yoro, who has been feted as one of the best young players in Europe, would become the second signing of the summer for United, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna which was confirmed last weekend.
New arrival Zirkzee will add to United’s attacking options, and in his first interview since completing his move, the 23-year-old told MUTV: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a few weeks with good experiences. Happy to be here.
“Obviously I’m at a good point in my career. Making a transfer to United is positive. I can’t wait to get started and continue what I did last season and do the best I can.”
