Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Zirkzee Bologna

Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United sign Netherlands striker from Bologna

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SUN July 14, 2024

Manchester United have announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

He has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay 42.5million Euros (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s 40m euros (£34.4m) release clause.

It is believed this is so they can spread payments out rather then shell it all out at once.

Zirkzee helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And the 23 year old, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS