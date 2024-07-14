Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United sign Netherlands striker from Bologna

He has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay 42.5million Euros (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s 40m euros (£34.4m) release clause.

It is believed this is so they can spread payments out rather then shell it all out at once.

Zirkzee helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And the 23 year old, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”