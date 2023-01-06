Rashford set up Antony’s early opener before seeing a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser.

Then in stoppage time Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.

United were hardly ruthless, grateful to see a potential Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser ruled out for a tight offside call, but did enough to make it seven straight wins in all competitions for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in caretaker charge in 2019.

For Everton there was consolation in a better performance after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Brighton left them 18th in the Premier League, the pressure firmly on Frank Lampard.

Erik ten Hag named a strong side for his first taste of the FA Cup, but notably selected Luke Shaw at centre-back while Lisandro Martinez – without a start since Argentina’s World Cup group stage game against Mexico on November 26 – joined Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on the bench.

After the horror show of Tuesday night, Lampard reverted to the 3-5-2 system used to frustrate Manchester City last weekend, while Neal Maupay replaced Calvert-Lewin in attack.

The 9,000 travelling Everton fans arrived in Manchester still fuming over their latest capitulation, the first chant of ‘sack the board’ coming 15 minutes before kick-off, and their mood did not improve as United snatched the lead just four minutes in thanks to more dismal defending.

Anthony Martial and Rashford combined well to allow the England man to roll in a low cross from the left, but Antony was almost ignored as he raced clear to poke in at the far post.

Everton, devoid of confidence, gifted United further chances through careless passing. Martial flashed a shot wide after a lazy Pickford clearance, while Antony should have been in again soon after but failed to capitalise.

However, Everton remarkably equalised 14 minutes in. Amadou Onana shrugged Casemiro aside to collect the ball inside the United box and found the run of Maupay. His low cross should have been routine for David De Gea, but the goalkeeper inexplicably let it bobble between his legs before Coady stabbed it in.