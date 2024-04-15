Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

What a first leg we witnessed at the Bernabeu. It was crazy, with two of Europe's best going toe-to-toe and treating us to some cracking goals in a thrilling match. The draw was definitely a better result for Manchester City, especially given their home record. They are unbeaten in 43 games across all competitions at the Etihad, last losing to Brentford back in November 2022. Real Madrid have all the tools to end that run, especially on the counter attack, but City are back to a full complement meaning it's an incredibly tall order. Either way, let's just hope for another humdinger of a game, and not a repeat of the second leg of last season's semi-final meeting between the pair at the Etihad, which finished 4-0 to City.

What are the best bets? Stakes are obviously high for the Champions League second leg matches, especially when the tie is in the balance. My immediate thought therefore was CARDS, and then - 'who's the referee?'. Well, card packers could be in for a treat at the Etihad as Daniele Orsato is the man in the middle, a legend of both the card-distribution-game and just a generally interesting character.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Daniele Orsato (right)

The Italian ref has averaged five cards per game this season, overall and in the Champions League, so with a nicely poised tie and some of the most dynamic, fleet-footed players on the planet, yellows could be like confetti.

Count on Carvajal

With that in mind, it would be rude not to throw a few darts at players, the first of which is DANI CARVAJAL TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Dani Carvajal to be carded with Sky Bet Madrid's right back was cautioned in the first leg for a 'tactical foul', extending his incredible record in Champions League knockout matches. The Spaniard has been booked in seven of his last 16 knockout appearances, seeing yellow in three of his last four matches against City! So, even though it may seem short at 17/10, I think there's still value in that price. After all, he is set to be up against Jack Grealish in the most part, with Jeremy Doku another likely opponent. And, if the tie starts getting away from Madrid, Carvajal is the most likely player to do something rash and petulant which would see him go in the book. The same bet is evens in places

Back Bernardo

I also like the look of BERNARDO SILVA TO BE CARDED at 100/30, with the Portuguese international as short as 6/4 in places. CLICK HERE to back Bernardo Silva to be carded with Sky Bet Bernardo isn't exactly a card magnet, but he has an increasingly impressive track record of picking up cards in the biggest of games. This season he has been booked in the first leg of this tie, in both matches against title rivals Liverpool and in one of City's meetings with Arsenal. Last season he was booked in one of the two legs of City's Champions League quarters (vs Bayern) and semis (vs Real), while also seeing yellow in one of City's clashes against title rivals Arsenal. He isn't afraid to get stuck in, and like Carvajal, is high on the list for petulance and 'tactical fouls'. Backing the pair in a DOUBLE appeals too at 17/2 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back both Bernardo Silva and Dani Carvajal to be carded Let's hope we get a vintage Orsato performance, and that they game remains tight and nervy for a while.

BuildABet @ 22/1 Phil Foden to score anytime

Bernardo Silva to be carded

Dani Carvajal to be carded Click here to back with Sky Bet

Phil Foden has been red-hot since the City won and returned from the Club World Cup. He has netted 14 times in his last 20 appearances, including a thunderbolt in the first leg. His finishing is simply incredible, so even if he gets half a chance on Wednesday, you'd have to fancy him to make it count.

Team news It looks as though Manchester City have a fully fit quad after Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake both made the bench at the weekend for City's 5-1 win over Luton, with Walker highly likely to start at the Etihad. Pep rotated heavily in that game, with Rodri, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Bernardo Silva all rested, meaning they will be fresh for this second leg. As for Real Madrid, Rodrygo has a knock but should be fit enough to start in Manchester, while all of Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao were on the bench at the weekend in Madrid's 1-0 win over Mallorca, meaning they should be well-rested. Aurelien Tchouameni, who started at centre-back last week in the first leg, is suspended for the second leg after picking up a yellow card, meaning Militao will come in from the start. David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois remain long-term absentees.