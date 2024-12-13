Manchester City vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Manchester derby
2pts Manchester City to win and under 4.5 goals at 6/5 (Sky Bet, Betway)
1pt Under 2.5 goals at 15/8 (Betfair)
0.5pt No Goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365)
BuildABet @ 18/1
- Under 2.5 goals
- Man City to win
- Jack Grealish 2+ tackles
- Grealish 1+ fouls committed
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 11/20 | Draw 100/30 | Away 4/1
It’s easy to get caught up in the notion that Ruben Amorim's first will be the hardest Manchester derby to predict in living memory.
City’s latest defeat, to Juventus in Turin, stretched their unprecedented slump under Pep Guardiola to one win in 10 matches.
Less than 24 hours later, United required 62nd and 88th-minute goals from substitute Rasmus Hojlund to beat second-rate Czech team Viktoria Plzen.
Neither club is having a particularly good time of it.
But I know who I trust most.
What are the best bets?
The fact doing the rounds on Thursday night was of United ending their 20-month wait for an away European win, a shoehorned, pre-prepared line that caused some far simpler, more useful analysis to be missed.
It was the Red Devils' first away win whatsoever since an August victory at Southampton, the side on track to finish with a record low Premier League points tally.
With so much emphasis placed on the loss of Old Trafford's ‘fear factor’ just how bad United are away from there appears to have slipped by.
Since the last Manchester derby on March 3, only Brentford and Wolves have taken fewer than United’s 11 points from 13 away league matches.
This would all pale into insignificance had their been a major improvement under Amorim, but there hasn't.
Caught between chasing results, implementing his style of play and assessing the squad, Amorim has contributed to confused, inconsistent performances.
And then there is MANCHESTER CITY.
Guardiola's side went off at 3/10 to win their last home game against fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, a match they strolled to a 3-0 victory in.
Here they are being offered at a considerably longer price against a team beaten at home by those very same opponents last weekend.
There were positive signs in midweek, too, with City coming out on the wrong side of a tight match (xG: JUV 1.12-1.26 MCI) and Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden both returning to the matchday squad, with it hoped they will be fit to start on Sunday.
The 3/5 best price on a home win may be enough for some with the means, but I prefer the 6/5 about MANCHESTER TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS instead, capitalising on another market that looks to be considerably overpriced.
UNDER 2.5 GOALS is available at an enormous 15/8 with Betfair, seemingly taking no account for the way in which this game is likely to play out.
Expect a replica of United's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Amorim setting up a team to frustrate and catch City on the counter attack.
In the first half at the Emirates it worked perfectly, and it was still working to a degree until Jurrien Timber's 54th-minute header triggered an onslaught of Arsenal corners that United simply could not deal with.
Unlike Arsenal, City do not possess that same potency from dead-ball situations.
While they set up in the Portuguese coach's 3-4-2-1, it was closer in tactic to the FA Cup final win over City that Erik ten Hag masterminded back in May.
Amorim will lean in to this squad's strengths again rather than risk being so extreme as to make life easy for Guardiola's team; only Liverpool and Arsenal have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Manchester United this season.
At the prices, City should still be backed to squeeze their way past.
But in a nervy, derby atmosphere between two teams low on confidence, muddling their way through things, taking the 25/1 on offer for NO GOALSCORER is also advised.
It would be the first in this fixture since December 2020.
Team news and predicted line-ups
To follow
Match facts
- Manchester City have won five of their last six Premier League games against Manchester United (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 (W4 D3 L6).
- Manchester United have lost each of their last three Premier League away games against Man City, conceding 13 goals in the process. They last lost four consecutive league visits to the Citizens between 1952 and 1955.
- Manchester United have lost 20 Premier League games against Man City – only against Arsenal (21) have they lost more in the competition.
- Manchester City have conceded at least twice in seven of their last 11 Premier League games (W4 D3 L4), as many times as they had in their previous 62 in the competition.
- Manchester United have lost both of their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row within a single season in December 2015 under Louis van Gaal. New manager Ruben Amorim is yet to lose three on the bounce in his top-flight managerial career, with this his 172nd such match across Portugal’s Primeira Liga and England’s Premier League.
- 39% of Man Utd’s goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come from corner situations (7/18), the highest share in the division. So far in 2024, they’ve conceded 15 goals from corners, just three fewer than they did in 2021 (8), 2022 (4) and 2023 (6) combined.
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already beaten Manchester City this season, with his Sporting CP side winning 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League tie. Only one manager has beaten the reigning Premier League champions with two different sides in a single campaign, with Alan Pardew beating Man City with both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in 2014-15.
- Erling Haaland has nine goal involvements in just four Premier League appearances against Manchester United (6 goals, 3 assists). It’s already the most goal involvements any Manchester City player has against the Red Devils in the competition.
- Man City’s Phil Foden has scored six goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Manchester United. Only Sergio Agüero (8) has scored more Manchester derby goals for the Citizens in the competition than Foden (6, level with Erling Haaland).
- After registering just two goal involvements (2 assists) in his nine Premier League games under Erik Ten Hag this season, Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in six in his last six following the Dutchman’s departure (3 goals, 3 assists). The Portuguese has also been involved in five goals in his last six appearances against Man City in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists), providing an assist in each of the last three.
Odds correct at 0930 GMT (13/12/24)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.