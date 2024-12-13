Manchester City vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 18/1 Under 2.5 goals

Man City to win

Jack Grealish 2+ tackles

Grealish 1+ fouls committed

It’s easy to get caught up in the notion that Ruben Amorim's first will be the hardest Manchester derby to predict in living memory. City’s latest defeat, to Juventus in Turin, stretched their unprecedented slump under Pep Guardiola to one win in 10 matches. Less than 24 hours later, United required 62nd and 88th-minute goals from substitute Rasmus Hojlund to beat second-rate Czech team Viktoria Plzen. Neither club is having a particularly good time of it. But I know who I trust most.

What are the best bets?

Rasmus Hojlund saved United's skin on Thursday

The fact doing the rounds on Thursday night was of United ending their 20-month wait for an away European win, a shoehorned, pre-prepared line that caused some far simpler, more useful analysis to be missed. It was the Red Devils' first away win whatsoever since an August victory at Southampton, the side on track to finish with a record low Premier League points tally. With so much emphasis placed on the loss of Old Trafford's ‘fear factor’ just how bad United are away from there appears to have slipped by. Since the last Manchester derby on March 3, only Brentford and Wolves have taken fewer than United’s 11 points from 13 away league matches.

Ruben Amorim has been tinkering match to match

This would all pale into insignificance had their been a major improvement under Amorim, but there hasn't. Caught between chasing results, implementing his style of play and assessing the squad, Amorim has contributed to confused, inconsistent performances. And then there is MANCHESTER CITY.

And then there is MANCHESTER CITY.

Guardiola's side went off at 3/10 to win their last home game against fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, a match they strolled to a 3-0 victory in. Here they are being offered at a considerably longer price against a team beaten at home by those very same opponents last weekend. There were positive signs in midweek, too, with City coming out on the wrong side of a tight match (xG: JUV 1.12-1.26 MCI) and Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden both returning to the matchday squad, with it hoped they will be fit to start on Sunday. The 3/5 best price on a home win may be enough for some with the means, but I prefer the 6/5 about MANCHESTER TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS instead, capitalising on another market that looks to be considerably overpriced. UNDER 2.5 GOALS is available at an enormous 15/8 with Betfair, seemingly taking no account for the way in which this game is likely to play out. Expect a replica of United's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Amorim setting up a team to frustrate and catch City on the counter attack.

United were strong away from set-plays at The Emirates

In the first half at the Emirates it worked perfectly, and it was still working to a degree until Jurrien Timber's 54th-minute header triggered an onslaught of Arsenal corners that United simply could not deal with. Unlike Arsenal, City do not possess that same potency from dead-ball situations. While they set up in the Portuguese coach's 3-4-2-1, it was closer in tactic to the FA Cup final win over City that Erik ten Hag masterminded back in May.

Ruben Amorim will choose pragmatism over progression on Sunday

Amorim will lean in to this squad's strengths again rather than risk being so extreme as to make life easy for Guardiola's team; only Liverpool and Arsenal have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Manchester United this season. At the prices, City should still be backed to squeeze their way past. But in a nervy, derby atmosphere between two teams low on confidence, muddling their way through things, taking the 25/1 on offer for NO GOALSCORER is also advised. It would be the first in this fixture since December 2020.

