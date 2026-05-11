Manchester City vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Both teams to score at 11/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts Nathan Ake 1+ total shot at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 4/6 1pt Nico O'Reilly to be carded at 5/1 (bet365) - min price 7/2 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Manchester City were incredibly impressive under the gun on Saturday, keeping up their side of the bargain by winning 3-0 at home to a European-challenging Brentford to keep the pressure on Arsenal. The Gunners responded with an extremely controversial win at West Ham, which leaves City in a bit of a predicament ahead of this game. That's because their chances of winning the title now feel extremely slim, the Gunners priced at 1/6, with Arsenal hosting Burnley next up before a trip to Selhurst Park in a game that comes literally three days before a European final for Crystal Palace, with Oliver Glasner already setting out his stall that he will rotate in that game.

So that isn't in City's favour, and nor is the fact that they play in the FA Cup final on Saturday, before visiting a red-hot Bournemouth next midweek ahead of the final day. That's a lot of high-intensity football for Pep and his team in just two weeks, but it would have been all the more manageable had West Ham's late equaliser stood. Glasner's team selection here will be interesting too. He rotated somewhat at the weekend from the Conference League semi-final second leg win, but with a game on Sunday followed by Arsenal at home on the final day and the UECL final three days after, it'll be interesting to see how we approaches things. I can't help but think the price of a home win is ludicrously short at 2/9, but rather than chance a Palace result - I've done that recently on the weekend the Eagles went to Bournemouth... it didn't go well - I think backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is value at 11/10. City were imperious against Brentford, conceding just four shots in a comfortable 3-0 win, but the defensive cracks are still there and for whatever reason, Pep just really doesn't enjoy facing Glasner, it's always a tough game. Pep has won three of the five head-to-head meetings, but the Eagles have scored in four of them, scored multiple times in three of them, and beat City in the biggest of the five meetings in last season's FA Cup final.