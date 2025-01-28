Manchester City vs Club Brugge betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
2pts Manchester City to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Betway, Boylesports)
1.5pts Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assists at 13/8 (Boylesports)
1pt Phil Foden 1+ assists at 3/1 (Boylesports)
BuildABet @ 11/1
- Foden to score anytime
- De Bruyne 1+ assists
- Man City to win
- Under 3.5 goals
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
TV: TNT Sports 2
Home 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Away 12/1
When you're not winning your learning, apparently.
I must say I didn't feel that way on Sunday evening having changed my mind at the very last moment, and instead of advising Manchester City to win and both teams to score, and Phil Foden to score anytime for their Premier League match with Chelsea, I changed my mind to a clutch of bets that all lost.
Pep Guardiola, though, has learned plenty during his own unprecedentedly painful winless run.
City's second-half capitulation to lose 4-2 at PSG last week has meant they must win this final Champions League group game against Club Brugge to make it out of the opening phase.
When Abdukodir Khusanov made the worst possible start to his career at the Etihad by gifting Chelsea the lead, Guardiola could have been forgiven for thinking things were beyond a state of repair, but the way his team responded to fight back and win 3-1 will have provided plenty of optimism for Wednesday evening.
What are the best bets?
Defeat in Paris remains City's solitary loss in eight matches (W5 D2 L1) quite the turnaround considering the depths they plunged to in the two months prior.
While prohibitively short in the 1X2, we should back MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at a generous 11/8.
In Club Brugge they will find a stubborn opponent.
The Belgian club have conceded only eight goals in their seven games so far, scoring just seven themselves, but have managed to scrape together enough points to have a 93.9% probability of reaching the play-off round, according to Opta.
A point guarantees their safe passage, but in reality they only need to avoid a landslide defeat combined with a highly unlikely combination of results elsewhere.
Simply needing to win, expect a more controlled performance from Guardiola's men if, as expected, they manage to get a couple of goals ahead.
City's turnaround, they have scored 27 goals in last seven matches, has been inspired by the return to form and fitness of PHIL FODEN and KEVIN DE BRUYNE.
Foden has scored seven goals in six games, provided two ASSISTS.
Looking back to his best - he provided for team-mates 12 times alongside his 27 goals last season - taking him at 3/1 on Wednesday night is advised, as is the 13/8 about his team-mate to do the same.
The PSG game was the first time in four matches the Belgian has not registered an assist when starting a game, with him providing four in his previous three appearances against West Ham, Brentford and Ipswich.
Rested against Chelsea on Sunday, he's worth taking to slightly bigger stakes.
Team news
Man City remain without Ruben Dias after he suffered a fresh injury setback against PSG last week. Abdukodir Khusanov is ineligible - along with Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush - and Nathan Ake is doubtful meaning John Stones should return in central defence.
Jeremy Doku is another expected to miss out. Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees.
Club Brugge hope to have captain Hans Vanaken available after he missed their weekend league game through illness. They have an otherwise fully-fit squad.
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.
Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson.
Match facts
- Manchester City won both of their previous meetings with Club Brugge, winning 5-1 away and 4-1 at home during the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage.
- Club Brugge have never won away to English opposition in European competition in 14 previous attempts (D2 L12 – qualifiers included); only RSC Anderlecht (19 games) and Dynamo Kyiv (15 games) have played more such games without ever recording a win in England.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 33 UEFA Champions League matches at the Etihad (W28 D5), although three of their last four have ended as stalemates, losing a three-goal lead against Feyenoord to draw 3-3 last time out.
- Failure to win this game will see Manchester City eliminated from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side have thrown away two 2+ goal leads in the competition this term (3-3 vs Feyenoord, 2-4 vs PSG) – the only side to do so in three games in a single European Cup campaign were Reims in the inaugural edition in 1955-56.
- Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), while only once previously have they had a longer run without defeat within the same European Cup/Champions League campaign (five games in 1976-77).
- Manchester City have dropped eight points from winning positions in the UEFA Champions League this season, with only RB Leipzig (9) losing more. The Citizens’ defeat against Paris SG was the first time they had lost a game in which they were two goals up since May 2021 in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-3).
- Club Brugge failed to land a shot on target in their previous UEFA Champions League game (0-0 v Juventus). Ahead of their trip to the Etihad, they’ve never previously failed to do so in consecutive games in the competition on record (since 2003-04).
- Manchester City faced 26 shots in their 4-2 defeat to PSG last time out, having faced on average just 8.3 shots per game in their previous six UEFA Champions League matches this term. Indeed, it was their most shots faced in a match in the competition since September 2012 (35 vs Real Madrid).
- Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances against Belgian opponents (4 vs KRC Genk, 4 vs Club Brugge), averaging a goal every 33 minutes versus such opposition.
- Maxim De Cuyper and Christos Tzolis have both created 14 chances each in the UEFA Champions League this season; the joint-most for Club Brugge in a single campaign on record (since 2003-04). Indeed, Tzolis’ 12 chances created from open play is an outright season-high by a Brugge player in the same period.
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (28/01/25)
