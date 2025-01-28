Manchester City vs Club Brugge betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 11/1 Foden to score anytime

De Bruyne 1+ assists

Man City to win

Under 3.5 goals Click here to back with Sky Bet

When you're not winning your learning, apparently. I must say I didn't feel that way on Sunday evening having changed my mind at the very last moment, and instead of advising Manchester City to win and both teams to score, and Phil Foden to score anytime for their Premier League match with Chelsea, I changed my mind to a clutch of bets that all lost. Pep Guardiola, though, has learned plenty during his own unprecedentedly painful winless run. City's second-half capitulation to lose 4-2 at PSG last week has meant they must win this final Champions League group game against Club Brugge to make it out of the opening phase. When Abdukodir Khusanov made the worst possible start to his career at the Etihad by gifting Chelsea the lead, Guardiola could have been forgiven for thinking things were beyond a state of repair, but the way his team responded to fight back and win 3-1 will have provided plenty of optimism for Wednesday evening.

What are the best bets?

Defeat in Paris remains City's solitary loss in eight matches (W5 D2 L1) quite the turnaround considering the depths they plunged to in the two months prior. While prohibitively short in the 1X2, we should back MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at a generous 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Man City to win and Under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet In Club Brugge they will find a stubborn opponent. The Belgian club have conceded only eight goals in their seven games so far, scoring just seven themselves, but have managed to scrape together enough points to have a 93.9% probability of reaching the play-off round, according to Opta. A point guarantees their safe passage, but in reality they only need to avoid a landslide defeat combined with a highly unlikely combination of results elsewhere. Simply needing to win, expect a more controlled performance from Guardiola's men if, as expected, they manage to get a couple of goals ahead.

City's turnaround, they have scored 27 goals in last seven matches, has been inspired by the return to form and fitness of PHIL FODEN and KEVIN DE BRUYNE. Foden has scored seven goals in six games, provided two ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Phil Foden 1+ assists with Sky Bet Looking back to his best - he provided for team-mates 12 times alongside his 27 goals last season - taking him at 3/1 on Wednesday night is advised, as is the 13/8 about his team-mate to do the same. CLICK HERE to back Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assists with Sky Bet The PSG game was the first time in four matches the Belgian has not registered an assist when starting a game, with him providing four in his previous three appearances against West Ham, Brentford and Ipswich. Rested against Chelsea on Sunday, he's worth taking to slightly bigger stakes.

Team news

Man City remain without Ruben Dias after he suffered a fresh injury setback against PSG last week. Abdukodir Khusanov is ineligible - along with Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush - and Nathan Ake is doubtful meaning John Stones should return in central defence. Jeremy Doku is another expected to miss out. Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees. Club Brugge hope to have captain Hans Vanaken available after he missed their weekend league game through illness. They have an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Predicted line-ups Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland. Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson.