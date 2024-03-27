Manchester City vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Manchester City to beat Arsenal at 19/20 (General)
Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist
Manchester City 6+ corners
Bukayo Saka to commit 1+ fouls
Rodri 2+ total shots
A significant game at a significant stage of the season. The final ten-game stretch sees leaders Arsenal travel to face Manchester City with the outcome potentially crucial in deciding 2024's champion.
Victory for the Gunners at the Emirates in October ended their wait to conquer City in 90 minutes with Pep Guardiola's men avoiding normal time defeat in the nine meetings prior - eight of those were wins.
The Etihad remains a fortress - City are still unbeaten in front of their own supporters this season. Yet, Arsenal are the league's best travellers. Nobody has picked up more points on the road.
Not often are you getting near even money on a MANCHESTER CITY home WIN though, so it's worth taking it when you can.
Meetings against others in the 'big six' highlight this. They were 1/4 to win the Manchester derby, 3/10 to beat Chelsea and 7/10 when they met Liverpool in late November.
Guardiola's men were 3/4 to beat the Gunners in the Community Shield too, although we have to consider the occasion and it's importance to both sides.
The 29/20 price at the Emirates can perhaps be explained by Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missing out. Despite playing the leaders going into the weekend, the 19/20 available with multiple bookmakers is a price that jumps out from the weekend card.
City's bigger than usual price has had its knock-on effect in the other markets, as you'd expect it to.
One of those involves DE BRUYNE, with the 11/8 to SCORE OR ASSIST a nice starting point for a multiple.
Since returning from injury, De Bruyne has contributed five assists in eight Premier League appearances, with a goal coming in the away victory at Newcastle.
The attacking midfielder returned a staggering four assists in their FA Cup victory at Luton, meaning he's posted a total of 13 assists in all competitions despite missing a large part of the campaign - 14 games, 15 goal involvements.
He's listed as a doubt for this one, but I struggle to believe what is often said in regards to team news from a Guardiola press conference.
It's not surprise that Manchester City's attacking approach often leads to CORNERS, with 6+ the line in this contest.
No side has taken more in England's top-flight this season, with an average of 8.36 taken per home contest.
Corner betting comes down to game state and a competitive outcome should lead to City continuing their trend of seeing plenty.
BUKAYO SAKA contributes in attack, but his defensive work rate is underlined by his FOULS committed total.
None of their regular starters average more fouls in away games this season, with the requirement for just 1+ a low enough amount to draw in interest.
Saka missed the previous meeting between these two, but Gabriel Jesus, who started out on the right that day, returned a total of four fouls.
I backed RODRI to score a lot last season, but his total of two in 36 league appearances was a disappointing return.
Six goals have come in this campaign and an increased shot volume goes some way to explaining why.
The midfielder has returned at least two shots in seven of his last ten home league outings, with goals coming against Burnley, Chelsea and Sheffield United.
A number of Manchester City players are listed as doubts following the international break but they could still feature.
Manuel Akanji, De Bruyne, Ederson, Matheus Nunes, John Stones and Kyle Walker are those that may miss out. It feels like we've been here before with Guardiola press conferences though and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a number of them starting.
For the visitors, Jurrien Timber is the only player confirmed to be missing as he remains a long-term absentee.
Saka missed the international break but should be fine to play, while Gabriel Martinelli may also feature as he continued to recover from a foot problem.
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Lewis; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
Odds correct at 1545 GMT (28/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.