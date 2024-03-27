Manchester City vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Manchester City to beat Arsenal at 19/20 (General) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet betslip

BuildABet @ 11/1 Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist

Manchester City 6+ corners

Bukayo Saka to commit 1+ fouls

Rodri 2+ total shots Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

A significant game at a significant stage of the season. The final ten-game stretch sees leaders Arsenal travel to face Manchester City with the outcome potentially crucial in deciding 2024's champion. Victory for the Gunners at the Emirates in October ended their wait to conquer City in 90 minutes with Pep Guardiola's men avoiding normal time defeat in the nine meetings prior - eight of those were wins. The Etihad remains a fortress - City are still unbeaten in front of their own supporters this season. Yet, Arsenal are the league's best travellers. Nobody has picked up more points on the road.

Not often are you getting near even money on a MANCHESTER CITY home WIN though, so it's worth taking it when you can. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with Sky Bet Meetings against others in the 'big six' highlight this. They were 1/4 to win the Manchester derby, 3/10 to beat Chelsea and 7/10 when they met Liverpool in late November. Guardiola's men were 3/4 to beat the Gunners in the Community Shield too, although we have to consider the occasion and it's importance to both sides. The 29/20 price at the Emirates can perhaps be explained by Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missing out. Despite playing the leaders going into the weekend, the 19/20 available with multiple bookmakers is a price that jumps out from the weekend card. Dangerous De Bruyne City's bigger than usual price has had its knock-on effect in the other markets, as you'd expect it to. One of those involves DE BRUYNE, with the 11/8 to SCORE OR ASSIST a nice starting point for a multiple.

Since returning from injury, De Bruyne has contributed five assists in eight Premier League appearances, with a goal coming in the away victory at Newcastle. The attacking midfielder returned a staggering four assists in their FA Cup victory at Luton, meaning he's posted a total of 13 assists in all competitions despite missing a large part of the campaign - 14 games, 15 goal involvements. He's listed as a doubt for this one, but I struggle to believe what is often said in regards to team news from a Guardiola press conference. Value in corners It's not surprise that Manchester City's attacking approach often leads to CORNERS, with 6+ the line in this contest. No side has taken more in England's top-flight this season, with an average of 8.36 taken per home contest. Corner betting comes down to game state and a competitive outcome should lead to City continuing their trend of seeing plenty. Bukayo backed... BUKAYO SAKA contributes in attack, but his defensive work rate is underlined by his FOULS committed total.

None of their regular starters average more fouls in away games this season, with the requirement for just 1+ a low enough amount to draw in interest. Saka missed the previous meeting between these two, but Gabriel Jesus, who started out on the right that day, returned a total of four fouls. Take a shot (or two) I backed RODRI to score a lot last season, but his total of two in 36 league appearances was a disappointing return. Six goals have come in this campaign and an increased shot volume goes some way to explaining why.

The midfielder has returned at least two shots in seven of his last ten home league outings, with goals coming against Burnley, Chelsea and Sheffield United.

Team news A number of Manchester City players are listed as doubts following the international break but they could still feature. Manuel Akanji, De Bruyne, Ederson, Matheus Nunes, John Stones and Kyle Walker are those that may miss out. It feels like we've been here before with Guardiola press conferences though and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a number of them starting.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to play

For the visitors, Jurrien Timber is the only player confirmed to be missing as he remains a long-term absentee. Saka missed the international break but should be fine to play, while Gabriel Martinelli may also feature as he continued to recover from a foot problem.

Predicted line-ups Manchester City XI: Ortega; Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Lewis; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland. Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Match facts Arsenal have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games against Man City. They last had a longer losing run on the road in the league against Leeds, losing eight in a row between 1958 and 1968.

Following their 1-0 win at the Emirates in October, Arsenal are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Manchester City since 2007-08. Meanwhile, they last did the league double over the reigning champions in 2001-02 vs Manchester United.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 38 home games in all competitions (W33 D5) since a 2-1 loss against Brentford in November 2022. It’s their second longest run without defeat at home in their history, after a run of 42 between December 1919 and November 1921.

Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League games, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four. The Gunners have had three runs of 9+ consecutive victories within a single season in the competition, with each one coming during their title winning campaigns – 10 in 1997-98, 13 in 2001-02 and nine in 2003-04.

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 57 home games in all competitions, their longest such scoring streak in club history. The last Premier League side to score in more consecutive home games were Manchester United (a run of 61 between September 2010 and November 2012).Kevin De Bruyne has scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (8) than he has against any other opponent for Manchester City. He also has five assists against the Gunners, only being involved in more goals for the Citizens overall against Southampton (15 – 5 goals, 10 assists).

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been involved in 314 attacking one-v-ones in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. Seven of these have led to a goal being scored within 10 seconds, the joint-most so far this term (Mohamed Salah also 7).

Kai Havertz has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances, the only German player to score in four in a row in the competition’s history. The last Arsenal player to score in five in a row in their debut season with the club was Thierry Henry (a run of seven in 1999-00).

Arsenal pair Martin Ødegaard (19 chances created) and Bukayo Saka (15) have created 34 chances for each other in the Premier League this season, more than any other duo.