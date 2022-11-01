We have a dead rubber on our hands at the Etihad, and with it, likely rotation. Jake Osgathorpe looks at the game and selects a best bet.

This is a complete dead rubber. Manchester City are already through as group winners, while Sevilla are certain of third place, which will see them drop into the Europa League. As such, we can expect rotation from both sides, with City hosting Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday and Sevilla facing Real Betis in the huge Seville derby on Sunday.

That derby game is a massive deal for Sevilla fans and players, so I think it's safe to assume we see a heavily rotated side at the Etihad, which should make it an easy nights work for the hosts. City will rest here too, but their 'second string' is far superior, and some of the players in that side will be looking to state their claim for a spot in the first team. One of those could be RIYAD MAHREZ, and his price to SCORE ANYTIME looks too big to turn down. CLICK HERE to back Riyad Mahrez to score anytime with Sky Bet The Algerian was an important player for City last season, scoring 11 times and assisting a further five goals in the Premier League from 1659 minutes (the equivalent of 17 full games). This season though, he hasn't been involved as much domestically as many would have expected, playing the equivalent of 4.3 full games, with Mahrez getting most of his game time in Europe.

He has in fact started in four of City's five Champions League games, and I think we can expect him be part of the rotated team. Mahrez came on as a late sub in the opening group game at Sevilla, but has started every game since, scoring against Copenhagen in matchday three before missing glorious chances to score in both of City's las two outings. The Algerian took a penalty in both contests at Copenhagen and at Dortmund, missing both, and you can bet he will be looking for a big performance to take the focus off of his recent failings.

He has a knack of getting into good scoring positions, averaging a huge 0.58 xG/95 across Premier League and Champions League matches since the start of the 20/21 campaign. Mahrez does usually star in the UCL, netting seven times for City last season, and I think the price on him to add another UCL goal on Wednesday is simply too big, especially with City expected to win comfortably.

