Manchester City favourites for Premier League title after 10-man Arsenal lose at Bournemouth

Arsenal's third red card in eight Premier League games helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 win that saw Manchester City reinstalled as title favourites.

William Saliba was initially booked for a foul on Evanilson but a subsequent VAR review resulted in referee Rob Jones upgrading it to a red. Saliba was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and received his marching orders, just as Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard had done earlier in the campaign.

On both those occasions Arsenal earned a point but Bournemouth ran out convincing winners, Ryan Christie's sharp finish following a corner midway through the second half followed soon after by a penalty from Justin Kluivert. Evanilson was again key for the hosts as he drew a foul from David Raya before Kluivert converted to effectively end the contest.

