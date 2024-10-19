Manchester City favourites for Premier League title after 10-man Arsenal lose at Bournemouth

Arsenal's third red card in eight Premier League games helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 win that saw Manchester City reinstalled as title favourites.
William Saliba was initially booked for a foul on Evanilson but a subsequent VAR review resulted in referee Rob Jones upgrading it to a red.
Saliba was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and received his marching orders, just as Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard had done earlier in the campaign.
On both those occasions Arsenal earned a point but Bournemouth ran out convincing winners, Ryan Christie's sharp finish following a corner midway through the second half followed soon after by a penalty from Justin Kluivert.
Evanilson was again key for the hosts as he drew a foul from David Raya before Kluivert converted to effectively end the contest.
Correct as of 2045 BST on 19/10/24
It means that Arsenal could find themselves four points behind Liverpool and three behind City come the end of the weekend, Liverpool hosting Chelsea on Sunday following City's trip to Wolves.
And it's City who are now favourites as they go in search of a fifth Premier League in succession.
Pep Guardiola's side were available to back at around 6/4 on Betfair Exchange following the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium, with Arsenal 5/2, Liverpool 3/1 and Chelsea 16/1.
Wins for Spurs, Aston Villa and Manchester United earlier on Saturday ensured their odds all shortened, with Spurs around the 28/1 mark, Villa twice that, and United touching 100/1.
