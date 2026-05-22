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Pep Guardiola with the Champions League trophy

Manchester City confirm Pep Guardiola departure after 10-year spell

Football
Fri May 22, 2026 · 1h ago

Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola will leave after Sunday’s home match with Aston Villa, ending his 10-year spell as manager.

During a remarkable decade of success the club has won 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

News of the 55-year-old’s departure broke on Monday night, during Arsenal’s game with Burnley, with it strongly rumoured former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has agreed to replace him.

Maresca worked as an assistant to Guardiola before leaving to take charge of Leicester in 2023.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time,” said Guardiola.

"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

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