Liverpool vs PSG tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts PSG to win at 8/5 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST TV: Amazon Prime Video Aggregate score: 0-2 Live odds, form and stats

The Liverpool of old would have had you believing that a 2-0 second leg deficit at Anfield was hardly a problem. Difficult, sure, but more than achievable. This isn't the Liverpool of old though. The modern day Liverpool, or perhaps a better phrase is the 'current' Liverpool, are in a tough position and you feel that they just want the season to conclude. They should be in this competition again this season by being the fifth-best team in England. That's it. That is all they have to show in Year Two of the Arne Slot era. Perhaps Slot reverts away from the 5-2-3 formation utilised in that first leg, let's face it he has to really, and they manage to find a way through but it's difficult to see a scenario in which they keep this dangerous PSG attack quiet.

I once again go back to a phrase I like to use in these scenarios. Just because a team has to win, it does not mean that a team will win. You can get a price of 8/5 on a PSG WIN here, with the 6/4 across the board still great value. The first leg showed the clear contrast in quality between the two sides. It should have been a bigger scoreline too had the two second-half penalty incidents been given the way of the French outfit. Even so, they'll hold plenty of confidence that they can reach the semi-finals. This is a similar situation to PSG's last round. They beat Chelsea 5-2 in the first leg at home before going to Stamford Bridge and recording a 3-0 victory for an 8-2 success on aggregate.

Liverpool were well beaten by PSG in the first leg

Liverpool were the Premier League's best home side en route to the title last season. Just one defeat came alongside 14 wins in their 19 league outings in front of their own supporters. They won all four home Champions League games before defeat to the same opponent on penalties of their round of 16 tie. This season is not the same story though. Three teams have won at Anfield in the league with four others getting a point. PSV Eindhoven turned up and won 4-1 in their League Stage encounter back in November. Liverpool may have overturned the 1-0 deficit to Galatasaray in the last round but PSG are a considerably tougher opponent. The away win appears to be the best bet in this one.