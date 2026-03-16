Liverpool vs Galatasaray tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Virgil van Dijk 2+ total shots at 9/5 (BetVictor) - min price 5/4 0.75pts Virgil van Dijk 3+ total shots at 13/2 (BetVictor) - min price 4/1 0.5pt Virgil van Dijk 4+ total shots at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 9/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Agg: Liverpool 0-1 Galatsaray Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Liverpool continue to be a tough team to predict. Fancied to beat bottom side Wolves in the league - lose. Many fancying them to be upset in the FA Cup by Wolves - emphatic win. Seem trustworthy having been playing well away in Europe - lose to Galatasaray. Expected to win handsomely against happless Tottenham at Anfield - draw. It makes it hard to confidently proclaim that the Reds will win comfortably on this European night under the lights at Anfield and ultimately overturn the 1-0 first leg deficit, but I think they will. After all, Galatasaray are one of the Champions League worst travellers. They have played five away games and lost four, winning only at what's left of Ajax. Their other four road games saw them lose by an aggregate of 11-1 in 90 minutes, and their capitulation against 10-man Juventus in Turin was quite something.

Leading their play-off 5-2 on aggregate heading to Italy, Gala completely buckled. In the first half they conceded nine shots, four on target and a 2.23 xG as Juve fought back into the tie. In the second half Gala played against 10-men for the majority of the 45 and still conceded 13 shots and 2.53 xG. Granted, game state has to be factored in as the Turkish side were aiming to just hold on, but the way they were constantly pummelled by 10-men highlights their shortcomings. In 90 minutes they lost 3-0 and should have been eliminated, with the Italians squandering chances (90 min xG: JUV 4.76 - 1.08 GAL). Liverpool are capable of doing similar - just ask Qarabag - and so with the tie set up in a similar manner with Galatasaray holding onto a lead and looking to counter, we should see wave after wave of pressure from the hosts and plenty of corners and shots to boot. Hopefully, VIRGIL VAN DIJK is among those shots, and his price of 9/5 for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks massive. The Dutchman has gone shot-crazy in home European games this season, taking a whopping 14 in four outings, with this bet landing in all four. It's no surprise given the number of corners the Reds have won in those games (36 - 9.0 per game), and the fact that European sides aren't very well equipped to deal with the set-piece barrage of the Premier League.