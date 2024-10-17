Liverpool vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 19/1 Liverpool to win

For the third time already this season the Premier League is back, and what a treat we have in store on a genuinely Super Sunday; perhaps that's why I've got a little carried way with my staking plan... It really is an intriguing fixture between two of the division's established big hitters, something we can properly get our teeth stuck into before, during or after our roast beef. I know the traditionalists will argue for closer to 3pm but I'll always push for later in the afternoon, sorry. I'm quite happy to stick my neck out in a similarly brazen, but perhaps less controversial way and suggest that by the time we're on to our apple crumble, it would be a shock if the team in red hasn't clearly demonstrated its superiority over the team in blue.

What are the best bets? Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca should be applauded for the starts they've made at their respective clubs having walked into starkly contrasting situations; the Liverpool manager replacing a legend and the Chelsea boss inheriting quite the mess. Both have been fortunate though, each able to get accustomed to new surroundings while facing just one of last season's top eight clubs. This marks the start of much sterner runs, with five of Liverpool's and six of Chelsea's next eight league games against 2023/24's top seven.

Despite Chelsea's reputation for all-out attack due to 6-2 and 4-2 wins over Wolves and Brighton, four of their other five league games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Capitalise on Chelsea defensive crisis A further factor in Liverpool's favour is the suspension of Chelsea defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, both of whom have started every league game.

It means two of Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga will come in, with either Veiga or LEVI COLWILL playing at left-back. Whatever the reshuffle, Colwill will have to do far more work than usual on the left-hand side. With the small matter of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and whoever the Reds select as their central striker to deal with, his 4/1 price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is of interest. CLICK HERE to back Levi Colwill to be shown a card with Sky Bet There have been cards aplenty in both these teams' matches this season, with 52 across Liverpool's 10 games in all competitions and 49 in the Blues' seven top-flight games, with it more accurate to just look at Chelsea's league fixtures given their European matches are in the Conference League. Even accounting for the record-breaking 14 cards at Bournemouth, it's still 35 across the six other. Unsurprisingly, as a result there is little to go at in terms of booking points and most players are too short to be carded, which is what makes COLWILL - already booked twice in seven league matches - such a standout selection given the task at hand.

The set-piece blues?

Virgil van Dijk celebrates his winning goal against Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final

Only Wolves and Southampton have conceded more Premier League goals from set-pieces than Chelsea this season, and the disruption to their defence has me keen to back both Liverpool centre-backs to find the net at double-figure prices. VIRGIL VAN DIJK was the match-winner at Wembley in February when these sides met in the Carabao Cup final. No matter which defender Chelsea switched to mark him they simply could not get a grip of the Reds captain, with his goal almost inevitable.

He has scored once so far in 2024/25, during Liverpool's Champions League win at Milan, with IBRAHIMA KONATE also finding the net at the San Siro. The Frenchman has scored twice in his last five appearances with his second goal coming in victory at Wolves.

Konate has had the same number of attempts on goal as his skipper (six) but accumulated 0.81 expected goals (xG) to Van Dijk's 0.60, managing to get much closer to the goal and therefore on the end of higher-quality chances. CLICK HERE to back Virgil van Dijk to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Ibrahima Konate to score first e.w with Sky Bet The option to back Konate each-way at 33/1 to score first with bet365, giving us the equivalent of his anytime price, is something I just cannot leave alone.

Team news

Alisson was injured in Liverpool's win at Palace

Liverpool remain without goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Harvey Elliott. Alexis Mac Allister went off injured at half-time against Crystal Palace but started for Argentina against Bolivia in midweek so should be available. Fellow midfielder Curtis Jones is available after returning to training following the birth of his daughter. Italy forward Federico Chiesa missed the Reds' past two games and the international break, but could return to the squad.

Chelsea defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended, with a combination of Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga likely to come in. Full-back Reece James has returned to full training but is unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Jota. Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.