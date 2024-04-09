Liverpool vs Atalanta betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool are the even money favourites to win the Europa League and have been in cruise control so far in the competition, yet to be fully tested. Jurgen Klopp has rotated heavily in this competition, but fielded an extremely strong XI in the first leg of their tie against Sparta Prague, winning 5-1 in Czechia. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Klopp go strong again in a bid to take an insurmountable lead to Italy for the second leg, and that would spell major trouble for Atalanta. La Dea cruised through their group before beating a Sporting Lisbon side managed by the favourite to replace Klopp in the summer, Ruben Amorim, over two legs in the last round, but the Italians face a much stiffer test here.

What are the best bets? Atalanta are back to being a fun watch after a brief spell away from their swashbuckling selves due to player turnover, and their all-out-attack style should see them cause their illustrious hosts problems on Thursday. They have an array of attacking weapons, and have scored in 18 of their 21 away matches, but their defence remains a major concern, especially given the challenge they face at Anfield.

The Reds have won 21 of an unbeaten 24 at home this season, but they have conceded in 17 of those outings, meaning LIVERPOOL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here at 8/5. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet Even if Klopp doesn't ring the changes and starts his best XI, the Reds are still susceptible defensively and will present chances. That has been the case all season long, anywhere they have played. At Anfield, the likes of Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley have all found the net, while on the continent Sparta Prague got on the scoresheet in the last round, as did Toulouse in the group stage. Atalanta represent a better attacking side than all of those listed, and so they can add to the tally of opponents to score but lose at Anfield this season, which currently stands at 15.

With Liverpool expected to score multiple times, chancing CODY GAKPO TO SCORE ANYTIME and add to his Europa League tally appeals at 2/1, with the Dutchman expected to come in from the start on Thursday. CLICK HERE to back Cody Gakpo to score anytime with Sky Bet He has four to his name already this season in six appearances, and is averaging an impressive 0.67 xG per 90, so when he is on the pitch in this competition he generally gets a good couple of chances.

BuildABet @ 28/1 Liverpool to win

Both teams to score

Cody Gakpo to score anytime

Ademola Lookman 2+ fouls committed

Ademola Lookman to win 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Ademola Lookman is a livewire for Atalanta. He puts himself about in the Italian's high press and isn't afraid to get stuck in, averaging 1.48 fouls per 90 this season. With his pace and trickery, it's no surprise to see he is fouled a lot himself too (1.57 per 90), and given the space Liverpool leave their opponents, he could find himself in one on one situations that lead to him being brought down.

Team news Liverpool will still be without key players, but there is positive news around Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota as they took part in training in midweek. Jurgen Klopp may choose to rotate Jarell Quansah, with Ibrahima Konate set to step in, while Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez could be given starts too. As for Atalanta, only defender Giorgio Scalvini is expected to be out. Gian Pierro Gasperini otherwise has a full squad of players available, which will see former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca start up up top and former Leicester winger Ademola Lookman in support of him.