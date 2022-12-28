We could be in for a bit of a treat on Friday night as Liverpool take on Leicester.

Both teams boast a 100% record for scoring in respective home and away matches this season, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landing in 63% of Liverpool home games and 63% of Leicester away games.

BTTS is the first and most confident selection of this preview, especially at a price of 4/5 with bet365, with some bookies making it as short as 4/6.

The pair's 63% conversion rate of this bet in home/away games this term would suggest a price of closer to 6/10, so taking both sides to hit the net is a value play based on raw numbers alone, but confidence only increases when diving into the underlying numbers.

Liverpool rank as the seventh worst defensive team in the league this season according to xGA per game (1.66), with Leicester 10th worst (1.58), while at home the Reds have shipped 1.43 xGA per game and away from home the Foxes have allowed 1.98 xGA per game - the fifth most in the league.

At the other end of the pitch, Jurgen Klopp's men are the best attacking team in the top flight, with their average at home a huge 2.60 xGF per game. Meanwhile, Leicester are nearly twice as potent when travelling (1.41 xGF per game) than when playing at the King Power (0.74).

All of the above points directly at both teams being in their comfort zones in attack, but highlights their vulnerabilities defensively, meaning we should see chances at both ends.