Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle: Dan Burn and Alexander Isak help Newcastle win first domestic trophy since 1955

Local boy Burn headed the Magpies into the lead on the stroke of half-time, and Isak’s 23rd goal of the season seven minutes after the restart secured a first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup despite substitute Federico Chiesa’s late strike.

Newcastle, whose last piece was silverware was the 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup, were good value for their 2-1 win at Wembley on an afternoon when 10-times winners Liverpool looked wearied by the physical and emotional impact of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Paris St Germain.

Eddie Howe’s men took full advantage in front of a crowd of 88,513 as he became the first English manager to win a domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp in 2008.

Sandro Tonali curled a right-foot shot just wide of Caoimhin Kelleher’s left post after Harvey Barnes, in for the suspended Anthony Gordon, and Isak had combined to set him up, and Ibrahima Konate had to hack Murphy’s cross behind two minutes later with Isak breathing down his neck.

Kelleher smothered Bruno Guimaraes’ effort from close range after Burn had headed down the resulting corner and Konate made a vital interception to deny Isak a clear run at goal, and it took a double block from Andy Robertson to keep out first Isak and then Kieran Trippier.