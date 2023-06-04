PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season. The Saudi Premier League is the favourite to be his next destination.

After two years in the French capital following a somewhat forced exit from Barcelona, Lionel Messi is on the move again. The Argentine World Cup hero has won two league titles with PSG, but has failed to get them over the hump in the Champions League, and recently has come under fire from a section of the fanbase who want him out of the club. With it now confirmed, where will his next - and possibly final - destination be?

Lionel Messi next club odds (via Sky Bet) Any Saudi Premier League team - 1/1

Barcelona - 11/10

Inter Miami - 6/1

Manchester City - 25/1

Chelsea - 33/1

Napoli - 40/1

Aston Villa - 50/1

Bayern Munich - 50/1

Manchester Utd - 50/1

Newcastle - 50/1 Odds correct at 1855 BST (04/06/23)

The current favourite according to the odds is a move to the Saudi Premier League, which is where his main rival Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays. Former club Barcelona are second favourites at 11/10, but they may have run out of financial levers, meaning the only way Messi ends up back at the Nou Camp is if he plays for free. Or, as has been rumoured in the past few days, he could join Inter Miami (6/1) on a permanent contract and be sent on a year-long loan to Barcelona, negating the financial issues and giving him a Spanish swansong before settling in the MLS for his twilight years. A reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is a 25/1 shot, while a move to big-spending Chelsea is 33/1. It's the same price that he emulates his Argentine hero, Diego Maradona, and moves to Serie A champions Napoli, while we can get 50/1 about a move to Saudi-backed Newcastle, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa. Emi Martinez's powers of persuasion would have to be off the scale to make the latter a real possibility.