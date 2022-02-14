Scout and Sky Bet EFL expert Liam Henshaw picks out the star performers from this weekend's Championship action, naming a data-driven Team of the Week.
In a week which saw no fewer than 26 goals in the Sky Bet Championship, Aleksandar Mitrović equalled the tally of 31 goals which was set last season by Brentford’s Ivan Toney. He’ll now have Guy Whittingham’s all-time goal scoring record of 42 league goals in a single season.
But he does not make our team of the week, which lines up in a 4-4-2.
There were a few good goalkeeping performances this week but getting a clean sheet helps the cause. Iversen needed to make 6 saves to protect his goal in Preston’s 1-0 away win to Peterborough, with the Posh having two big chances in particular worth 0.59 and 0.42 xG.
The pacy right wing-back got a himself a hat-trick of assists (if you include his involvement in Lee Buchanan’s own goal). A display of excellent ball carrying, trickery and delightful deliveries has got Jones a spot in this week’s team of the week.
A defender that conceded two goals, why is he in team of the week? Well he made 14 interceptions, more than anyone in the whole league this weekend. Along with scoring Coventry’s first goal to get them back into the game.
Andersen was involved in Barnsley’s first league win since November. He got a clean sheet and the highest Infogol rating of any centre back in the league, along with being heavily involved with 5 aerial duels won, 7 clearances and 5 interceptions.
Christie displayed an excellent performance grabbing a goal and an assist in Swansea's 3-1 victory over Bristol City on Sunday. Christie racked up 0.98 xG from two shots in quick succession, which contributed towards him getting a huge Infogol player rating of 9.22.
The player who Bournemouth were interested in signing a few weeks ago punished them with a spectacular first time strike from the edge of the box. Sadly, Bowler’s side couldn’t see out the victory, but he totalled 6 shots and 0.61 xG against one of the best sides in the league.
Two of Coventry’s three goals were created by Hamer. The midfielder was unlucky for one of those assists to not be his goal following a deflection. He demonstrated his wonderful set-piece delivery along with his defensive work rate. He won 9 of his 13 defensive duels (69%) - the most he’s had in a season.
Quina scored the winner in Barnsley’s first league victory under Poya Asbaghi. A brilliant strike from outside the area, leaving David Marshall with no chance. The on loan Watford midfielder also displayed his creative abilities with four through balls and two key passes.
Maatsen has been playing further forward than wing-back in recent weeks which is his usual position. Against Reading this week, he grabbed his second league goal of the season. He also created 4 shooting opportunities, recording 0.42 xA.
The striker has been key for Birmingham since his January loan move from Forest. He added another goal and an assist to his tally this weekend in Birmingham’s 3-0 victory over Luton Town.
Obafemi had an action-packed game. The forward had four shots and totalled 1.13 xG, along with scoring a goal in Swansea's 3-1 Sunday afternoon victory against Bristol City. Obafemi earned an Infogol player rating of 8.74, the highest of any striker this weekend.