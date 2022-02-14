Scout and Sky Bet EFL expert Liam Henshaw picks out the star performers from this weekend's Championship action, naming a data-driven Team of the Week.

In a week which saw no fewer than 26 goals in the Sky Bet Championship, Aleksandar Mitrović equalled the tally of 31 goals which was set last season by Brentford’s Ivan Toney. He’ll now have Guy Whittingham’s all-time goal scoring record of 42 league goals in a single season. But he does not make our team of the week, which lines up in a 4-4-2.

GK – Daniel Iversen (Preston North End) There were a few good goalkeeping performances this week but getting a clean sheet helps the cause. Iversen needed to make 6 saves to protect his goal in Preston’s 1-0 away win to Peterborough, with the Posh having two big chances in particular worth 0.59 and 0.42 xG. RB – Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) The pacy right wing-back got a himself a hat-trick of assists (if you include his involvement in Lee Buchanan’s own goal). A display of excellent ball carrying, trickery and delightful deliveries has got Jones a spot in this week’s team of the week. CB – Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) A defender that conceded two goals, why is he in team of the week? Well he made 14 interceptions, more than anyone in the whole league this weekend. Along with scoring Coventry’s first goal to get them back into the game. CB – Mads Andersen (Barnsley) Andersen was involved in Barnsley’s first league win since November. He got a clean sheet and the highest Infogol rating of any centre back in the league, along with being heavily involved with 5 aerial duels won, 7 clearances and 5 interceptions. LB – Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) Christie displayed an excellent performance grabbing a goal and an assist in Swansea's 3-1 victory over Bristol City on Sunday. Christie racked up 0.98 xG from two shots in quick succession, which contributed towards him getting a huge Infogol player rating of 9.22.

