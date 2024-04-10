Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kudus

Leverkusen vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
17:04 · WED April 10, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Mohammed Kudus 2+ shots at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 2/5 | Draw 19/5 | Away 13/2

Having lead Bayer Leverkusen to a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga and a Europa League semi-final last season, Xabi Alonso is hoping to emulate that European feat this term - Die Werkself host West Ham on Thursday.

Unlike David Moyes though, Alonso doesn’t have to worry about domestic football as his side are on a title procession. Leverkusen are 16 points clear at the top with 21 points up for grabs.

In fact, after 41 games, Leverkusen are yet to lose so will still be harbouring hopes of a treble. The Hammers will be hoping to crush that.

But they head to Germany without three key players, so returning with a result looks a tall order for Moyes' men.

What are the best bets?

Kudus

MOHAMMED KUDUS is one of the Hammers' sharpest shooters, averaging 2.5 shots per 90 this term.

This last time the attacking midfielder failed to have at least two shots in a game was against Bournemouth at the start of February. Since then, Kudus has had 39 shots in 12 appearances hitting as many as six in a game.

At 13/10, his price to have 2+ SHOTS is the play on Thursday.

BuildABet @ 50/1

  • Mohammed Kudus 3+ shots
  • Alejandro Grimaldo 2+ fouls
  • Piero Hincapie to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Kudus shoots on sight but he also draws 2.4 fouls per game.

Piero Hincapie and Alejandro Grimaldo may have their work cut out trying to contain the mercurial winger on Thursday.

Team news

Leverkusen lost both Adam Hlozek and Nathan Tella in the win over Union Berlin at the weekend, both are doubts for Thursday with the former's issues expected to keep him out of both legs. Jeremie Frimpong should replace Tella at right wing-back.

Patrik Schick should spearhead the hosts attack with Amine Adli and Florian Wirtz operating in behind.

Bowen
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen forced off with an injury vs Wolves

As for the visitors, David Moyes is set to be without Jarrod Bowen who was forced off in West Ham’s win over Wolves at the weekend with a back issue.

First choice keeper Alphonse Areola is sidelined and Edson Alvarez is suspended. This will see Lukasz Fabianski start in between the sticks and perhaps Kalvin Phillips in defensive midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

Odds correct at 1630 BST (10/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo