Leverkusen vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Having lead Bayer Leverkusen to a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga and a Europa League semi-final last season, Xabi Alonso is hoping to emulate that European feat this term - Die Werkself host West Ham on Thursday. Unlike David Moyes though, Alonso doesn’t have to worry about domestic football as his side are on a title procession. Leverkusen are 16 points clear at the top with 21 points up for grabs. In fact, after 41 games, Leverkusen are yet to lose so will still be harbouring hopes of a treble. The Hammers will be hoping to crush that. But they head to Germany without three key players, so returning with a result looks a tall order for Moyes' men.

MOHAMMED KUDUS is one of the Hammers' sharpest shooters, averaging 2.5 shots per 90 this term. This last time the attacking midfielder failed to have at least two shots in a game was against Bournemouth at the start of February. Since then, Kudus has had 39 shots in 12 appearances hitting as many as six in a game. At 13/10, his price to have 2+ SHOTS is the play on Thursday. CLICK HERE to back Mohammed Kudus to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet

Piero Hincapie to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Kudus shoots on sight but he also draws 2.4 fouls per game. Piero Hincapie and Alejandro Grimaldo may have their work cut out trying to contain the mercurial winger on Thursday.

Team news Leverkusen lost both Adam Hlozek and Nathan Tella in the win over Union Berlin at the weekend, both are doubts for Thursday with the former's issues expected to keep him out of both legs. Jeremie Frimpong should replace Tella at right wing-back. Patrik Schick should spearhead the hosts attack with Amine Adli and Florian Wirtz operating in behind.

As for the visitors, David Moyes is set to be without Jarrod Bowen who was forced off in West Ham’s win over Wolves at the weekend with a back issue. First choice keeper Alphonse Areola is sidelined and Edson Alvarez is suspended. This will see Lukasz Fabianski start in between the sticks and perhaps Kalvin Phillips in defensive midfield.

Predicted line-ups Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick. West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.