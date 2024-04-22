Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Will Smallbone is shown a yellow card

Leicester vs Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
18:11 · MON April 22, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Harry Winks to be carded at 11/4 (bet365)

0.5pt Ryan Manning, Will Smallbone & Harry Winks all to be carded at 40/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 21/20 | Draw 14/5 | Away 9/4

You can tell Enzo Maresca worked with notorious FPL enemy Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Friday, Jamie Vardy and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are major doubts for their game against West Brom. Saturday, Vardy scores and Dewsbury-Hall starts in victory.

Whatever happens in Leeds' trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night, and the quick turnaround means this preview will be published before then, Leicester have something to play for.

Leeds lose, a win sees the Foxes promoted. Leeds win, they still remain heavily in the battle for automatic promotion. Southampton's loss at Cardiff on Saturday has seen them drift out to 25/1 for a top two finish.

Leicester are top with three games remaining

The dynamic of the Saints' mini-revival means that Ipswich and Leeds fans have a decent enough outcome regardless of what happens, although a draw would be ideal for them.

What are the best bets?

This game could be absolutely brilliant or completely dull - at this stage I'm still not certain on which.

Two sides who will demand as much of the ball as they can possible get going head-to-head makes it an intriguing encounter but one that could quickly fizzle into nothing.

As an excited commentator on the Simpsons once said: "Half-back passes to centre, back to wing, back to centre, centre holds it! Holds it! Holds it!"

It's also a meeting of the division's most aggressive sides out of possession. Both will want the ball, both will work hard to try and win it back as soon as possible.

You can get 11/4 on HARRY WINKS TO BE CARDED which looks decent value based on what we've seen from him so far.

Winks averages the highest number of fouls per game among Leicester's regular starters this season - that has led to a total of nine yellows on his tally.

At this stage, you don't have to worry about yellow card suspensions either. It could easily become a game with fouls aplenty.

Harry Winks' fouls committed

Winks has returned two or more fouls in both contests against Leeds, the reverse of this contest and the home encounter against Ipswich.

Alongside that, 11 of his last 17 outings in the league have also seen at least two fouls committed - he was carded in the recent defeat at Millwall. Given the significance of this match, Winks is likely to be heavily involved.

Referee Bobby Madley has dished out at least four yellows in four of his last six too, and he can definitely be considered one of the more stricter referees among those who regularly officiate at this level.

An interesting one is that he was in charge when these two sides last met - six yellows and a red were shown that day.

Will Smallbone fouls Harry Winks
Will Smallbone fouls Harry Winks

And a big game calls for a big bet, so combining WINKS with RYAN MANNING & WILL SMALLBONE ALL TO BE CARDED provides some interest.

Both Saints players sit on eight yellows each at this stage of the season, with Manning set for the tricky task of defending against the talented Abdul Fatawu on the Leicester wing - he is their second-most fouled player after Dewsbury-Hall.

Smallbone, meanwhile, will be involved in that midfield battle with Winks.

BuildABet @ 20/1

  • Harry Winks to be carded
  • Adam Armstrong to score anytime
  • Southampton 5+ corners
  • 10+ match corners

Click here to back with Sky Bet

ADAM ARMSTRONG has enjoyed a fine season for the Saints, with 20 goals and a further 13 assists.

Russell Martin's side have also taken 5+ CORNERS in each of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Team news

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong
Southampton's Stuart Armstrong is out for the rest of the season

Leicester have a full squad to choose from and Maresca may opt to change his defensive line from the win over West Brom.

Ricardo Pereira was rested as they look to manage his minutes but his absence against the Baggies could have been with this game in mind.

Southampton have been hit with two significant injuries as they approach the final few games.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is out for the long term, unlikely to feature again in 2024, with an Achilles tendon injury, while Stuart Armstrong was forced off in the latter stages of the defeat to Cardiff and won't play again this season.

They join Ross Stewart on the sidelines, who hasn't been in a squad since November due to a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi, Vardy.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Downes, Smallbone, Aribo; Brooks, Adams, A. Armstrong.

Match facts

  • Leicester City have won just two of their last seven home league games against Southampton (D2 L3), with all three of their defeats during that time coming via a 2-1 margin.
  • Southampton lost the reverse fixture 4-1 in September and will be looking to avoid suffering a league double defeat against Leicester City for the first time since 2011-12.
  • Enzo Maresca has won 15 of his 20 home league games in charge of Leicester City (D1 L4), the most in a Foxes manager’s first 20 home matches since Andy Aitken in 1910 (16 wins).
  • In games between the Championship top four this season, Southampton average the fewest points per game amongst that quartet (0.8 – 3 in 4 games), just ahead of Leicester City (1.0 – 5 in 5 games); meanwhile Leeds United and Ipswich Town average 2.4 and 1.3 points respectively in such games in 2023-24.
  • Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored seven league goals against Southampton in his career, only netting more against Watford (11) amongst current Championship teams; that includes a Premier League hat-trick in October 2019 in a 9-0 away win for the Foxes.

Odds correct at 1645 BST (22/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo