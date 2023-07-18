Sporting Life
Mads Hermansen

Leicester sign goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Brondby

By Sporting Life
15:08 · TUE July 18, 2023

Leicester have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Brondby.

Hermansen has penned a five-year deal with the Foxes as new boss Enzo Maresca rebuilds the squad for the Sky Bet Championship.

The 23-year-old joins Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Callum Doyle as new arrivals at the King Power Stadium.

Hermansen said: “I’m very, very proud to be here. It’s a big moment for me and my family and I’m very happy. I’m really looking forward to getting started. Leicester is a very big club. It has so much potential.

“I’ve played two full seasons for Brondby. I think I developed in a very good way and I’m looking forward to taking the next steps with Leicester. I really like to be on the ball. I like to play and be, as much as I can, in the game.”

Hermansen, who joins goalkeepers Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Alex Smithies at Leicester, won the Danish Superliga in 2021 and is a Denmark Under-19 international.

FOOTBALL TIPS