Harvey Barnes reacts following Leicester's relegation

Leicester favourites for 23/24 Sky Bet Championship title following Premier League relegation

By Sporting Life
21:52 · SUN May 28, 2023

Leicester are the 5/1 favourites with EFL title sponsors Sky Bet to win the Championship title next season.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League on the final day on Sunday, despite securing a 2-1 victory over West Ham in front of their own supporters.

Leeds, who also dropped down in their last game with a dismal performance against Tottenham, are 11/2 second-favourites with a summer of significant change expected at Elland Road.

Sky Bet Championship 23/24 winner (via Sky Bet)

  • Leicester - 5/1
  • Leeds - 11/2
  • Middlesbrough - 10/1
  • Southampton - 10/1
  • Ipswich - 14/1
  • Norwich - 14/1
  • Watford - 14/1
  • West Brom - 14/1

Odds correct at 1845 BST (28/05/23)

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Southampton, who dropped out of the top-flight as the last placed team following an uncompetitive campaign, are priced at 10/1 alongside Middlesbrough, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

That came against Coventry, and they are 25/1 outsiders despite being a penalty shootout away from promotion in the final.

In terms of promotion, Leicester are 13/8 while Leeds are 7/4, making it clear that the two who went down on the final day are fancied to make an instant return.

FOOTBALL TIPS