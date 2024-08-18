Leicester agree deal to sign Oliver Skipp from Tottenham

Skipp has been keen to secure a move away from Spurs in search of regular football after he only had a bit-part role under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Newly-promoted Leicester were among a host of clubs vying for Skipp’s signature and have moved to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Skipp is set for a Leicester medical on Sunday with a deal expected to be completed before Monday’s Premier League opener at home to Tottenham, PA understands.

Spurs academy graduate Skipp made his professional debut in 2018 when still a teenager and will depart his boyhood club after 106 appearances.

The 23-year-old will become the seventh summer arrival under new Leicester boss Steve Cooper, but will not be registered in time to feature in Monday’s match with Spurs.

