Skipp

Leicester agree deal to sign Oliver Skipp from Tottenham

By Sporting Life
11:46 · SUN August 18, 2024

Leicester have reached an agreement with Tottenham over the signing of midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Skipp has been keen to secure a move away from Spurs in search of regular football after he only had a bit-part role under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Newly-promoted Leicester were among a host of clubs vying for Skipp’s signature and have moved to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Skipp is set for a Leicester medical on Sunday with a deal expected to be completed before Monday’s Premier League opener at home to Tottenham, PA understands.

Spurs academy graduate Skipp made his professional debut in 2018 when still a teenager and will depart his boyhood club after 106 appearances.

The 23-year-old will become the seventh summer arrival under new Leicester boss Steve Cooper, but will not be registered in time to feature in Monday’s match with Spurs.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

