Leeds vs Hull betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Leeds lost top spot on Good Friday following a draw away at Watford, but considering availability issues and their own first-half performance, it could be viewed as a point gained rather than two dropped. Daniel Farke's men are still unbeaten in the league in 2024, and he will know that he didn't select the right team to start their last contest. Breaking up an Ethan Ampadu/Joe Rodon centre-back partnership that has been so good together proved costly. At Elland Road, Leeds haven't lost. They've won 15 of their 19 games and conceded just 12 goals. In terms of the 'fortress' cliché, this would fit in.

Many expected Hull to be in the play-offs given some of the eye-catching signings they have made, yet they're six points adrift of the top six. A run of five without a win has played its part, even if four of those have been draws.

What are the best bets? As usual, Leeds are a short price for victory, but Hull have gained some good results against those at the top. The reverse of this was a 0-0 draw, they've gone away to both Leicester and Southampton and won. That home defeat to Stoke last time out ended their seven-game unbeaten run. It should largely be a case of the same group from Friday featuring here, which means another start for DAN JAMES. At 9/4, he's a value pick to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Dan James to score anytime with Sky Bet He's enjoying the best season of his career with 12 goals and seven assists in the league. Wilfried Gnonto's injury gives us some certainty that James will be starting again.

Ten of the 12 have come in games at Elland Road, that's alongside six of his assists. He's clearly someone who benefits from playing in familiar surroundings. The winger had four shots in the previous meetings between the two sides and there could be value in taking a high shots line for him when prices become available.

BuildABet @ 33/1 Dan James to score anytime

Hull 4+ corners

Ryan Giles to be shown a card Click here to back with Sky Bet JAMES' potential for a goal has already been discussed above. Hull left-back RYAN GILES should be in for a busy evening as he deals with Leeds' lively wingers, and he was shown a card in his last away game at Preston. The visitors' CORNERS line sitting at 4+ is enough to attract interest - it will have potential if Leeds are ahead and they begin to chase the game.

Team news

Hull boss Liam Rosenior

There's a likelihood that Leeds go with the side that was featuring for part of the second-half at Watford. Gnonto and Connor Roberts are both out for three weeks, while Ilia Gruev will be assessed for any potential involvement. That could mean Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are the starting full-backs and Archie Gray is moved back into midfield. Liam Delap remains unavailable for Hull, while Jacob Greaves serves the second of his two-game suspension for yellow cards accumulated.

Predicted line-ups Leeds XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford. Hull XI: Allsop; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Seri, Slater; Philogene, Carvalho, Zaroury; Ohio.

Match facts Leeds have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven league matches against Hull – the other game was a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in December 2018.

Hull have only won four of their 26 away league trips to face Leeds United (D6 L16), although two have been in their most recent five at Elland Road (2012-13 and 2018-19).

Leeds United have lost 11 of their last 12 league matches on Easter Monday, their only victory in this run coming away at Yeovil in April 2010 thanks to a Richard Naylor brace.

Hull City have won one of their last 12 away league games played on Easter Monday (D5 L6), a 3-2 win at Swansea City back in April 2004 under Peter Taylor.

Leeds United’s ongoing seven game losing league run in games played on Easter Monday is the current longest of any club. The last team to lose more in a row were Leicester City between 1979 and 2003 (10 in a row).