Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both struck twice as Liverpool snapped their five-game winless run with a resounding 6-1 victory at relegation-haunted Leeds.

Cody Gakpo and Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up at the break and after Luis Sinisterra had reduced the deficit, Jota’s second-half double sandwiched another effort from Salah before substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout. It was Liverpool’s first win in all competitions since they thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in early March, while Leeds’ survival hopes were dealt another big blow as they slumped to back-to-back heavy home defeats. Both sides marked the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off, with Leeds captain Rodrigo and Liverpool counterpart Jordan Henderson laying flowers in front of the travelling fans.

Mo Salah v Leeds:



‣ 81 minutes played

‣ 2 goals scored

‣ 3 shots (0.59 xG)

‣ 1 key pass

‣ 1 duel won



Man of the Match ⭐️#LFC | #LEELIV | #MNF pic.twitter.com/QkdDkir8BZ — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 17, 2023

Rodrigo was in the thick of the early action. His header was saved by Alisson before the Spaniard dragged a low shot wide. Leeds threatened again through Sinisterra’s angled drive as they looked to bounce back from a 5-1 thumping by Crystal Palace eight days ago, but they came unstuck in the 34th minute in controversial fashion. Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to use his arm to control the ball when dispossessing Junior Firpo. But referee Craig Pawson allowed play to continue and there was no VAR intervention after Alexander-Arnold had received a return pass from Salah before crossing low for Gakpo to turn home. There was nothing controversial about the visitors’ second though. Jota robbed Weston McKennie in midfield and slipped in Salah, who smashed a left-footed finish into the top corner from the left edge of the penalty area. The visitors had struck twice in four minutes from their first two chances of the match to assume full control at half-time.