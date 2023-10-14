League Two title odds: Should Mansfield be favourites?

Mansfield continue to really impress. Not only did they beat Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday, but they did so emphatically. County, league leaders at the time, had no answer for the slick Stags, who were happy to cede possession in the contest and play quickly in transition. Though their hosts racked up 65% in the possession charts, Mansfield out-shot them 21-9, registered more attempts on target (9-2) and comfortably won the xG battle (2.01 to 1.16).

It was a real statement win, keeping them unbeaten through 13 games and taking the scalp of one of the promotion favourites. This wasn't a one-off though, not a flash in the pan. Nigel Clough's side have performed at a league-leading level according to underlying data, posting the best defensive process in the division (0.92 xGA per game), the third best attacking process (1.74 xGF per game) and the best overall process (+0.82 xGD per game).

‘Mansfield are posting Man City-levels of xG process…that’s a level of dominance we don’t usually see’



That really is a recipe for success at any level of football. What makes all of this even more impressive is that Clough's men have put up these league leading figures against arguably the toughest schedule any Sky Bet League Two team has faced thus far. Across their 13 league games, Mansfield have played five of the current top seven and seven of the current top nine, with only four of their opponents residing in the bottom half of the table.

For context, the team they beat on Saturday, Notts County, have played only two teams from the current top seven, while facing nine of the bottom 12. As would be expected for Mansfield, the schedule eases for the rest of October, with games against second from bottom Forest Green, 17th placed Harrogate and 13th placed Walsall rounding off the month.

Sky Bet League Two promotion/title odds 23/24 (via Sky Bet) Stockport - 2/5 | 9/4

Wrexham - 4/7 | 10/3

Notts County - 8/13 | 4/1

Mansfield - 8/11 | 4/1

Swindon - 2/1 | 12/1

AFC Wimbledon - 3/1 | 22/1

Gillingham - 10/3 | 25/1 Odds correct at 1730 (14/10/23)