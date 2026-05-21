League Two play-off final tips: Notts County vs Salford predictions, best bets and preview

All the usual clichés for a match of this stature apply. Tight, cagey and full-blooded. A game neither side wants lose.

Not that I would want to try and call this one but the historical results for League Two’s play-off finals only muddy the waters further.

Unsurprisingly, the match odds to win in 90 minutes are tight with Notts County priced as marginal favourites at 29/20 and Salford 6/4.

The Ammies only conceded 51 times in the league, County 52, the Magpies scored 13 more goals than Monday’s opponents but Salford won both league meetings 2-1.

Salford finished the season in fourth with 81 points, Notts County were a point and a place behind them.

The League Two play-off final is a tough one to call.

Looking back from the 2010 final, only five of the 16 games have seen both teams score, only three have gone BTTS and over 2.5 goals and the most common scoreline has been 1-0.

There have been more cards brandished (45) than goals scored (37) across those fixtures with 75% of the games having at least the same number of cards as goals.

Interestingly, for seven of the 37 goals scored across that sample, the goalscorers were also booked.

I know what you are thinking but only two of them were for overzealous celebrating. Adebayo Akinfenwa scored a 90+11th-minute penalty for Wimbledon in 2016 and was carded for taking his top off.

The other was Rotherham’s Ryan Taylor back in 2010 after he scored his second goal of the afternoon and the Millers equaliser just after the hour mark.

This doesn’t include Mendes Gomes' goal and card after he scored what proved to be the winner in the last few minutes of extra time when Morecambe beat Newport 1-0 in 2021.

So, the majority of players who have scored and been carded weren’t carded during the celebrations. In fact, most of them were carded within minutes of their goals which suggests to me the adrenaline takes over.

Anyway, in such a tough contest to call, I think backing a couple of players TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO BE CARDED is the best way in.

At bigger odds, it just feels like less risk for more reward and at 45/1, Salford’s ADEBOLA OLUWO certainly fits the bill.

He’s got five goals this season, a goals per 90 average of 0.15, seven cards and a cards per 90 average of 0.21.

And based on this, quotes of 10/1 to net (Sky Bet) and 15/4 to be booked (bet365) are value as singles.

I’ll also be eagerly waiting Fabio Borini’s introduction - assuming he doesn't start.

The former Sunderland frontman has scored four goals and got four cards in just 623 minutes of league action.

He’ll definitely be worth a punt in-play.