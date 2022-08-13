Liam Kelly looks to follow up a profitable opening weekend with more winners from the second round of La Liga matches, picking out two bets from the Sunday slate.

Football betting tips: La Liga 2pts Over 23.5 total shots in Athletic Club v Valencia at Evens (Unibet) 2pts Over 12.5 Barcelona shots v Real Sociedad at 4/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Athletic Club v Valencia Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

Athletic Club 4/6 | Draw 11/4 | Valencia 17/4 Ernesto Valverde will be pleased that Athletic Club are offered the opportunity to right the wrongs of their opening match, back at San Mames to face Gennaro Gattuso's Valencia. Bilbao looked all too familiar to last term in Monday's return, missing good chances to win in the 0-0 draw against Mallorca (xG: BIL 2.02 - 0.54 MAL). Athletic Club took 23 shots in that game, looking very dangerous until the point came to hit the back of the net, which brings us to the selection for this fixture.

The Evens available at Unibet for OVER 23.5 TOTAL SHOTS in the match makes appeal considering Bilbao's opposition. Valencia will be a tougher test for the hosts, expected to stifle Bilbao more than Mallorca, but it's worth gambling on this being a pretty open game. Despite Gennaro Gattuso's reputation as a player, his approach as a coach is refreshingly enterprising. His start to La Liga life in Valencia went well, beating newly-promoted Girona by a goal to nil. Although they were down a man for 40 minutes, Valencia still attempted 17 shots equating to 1.81 expected goals. An entertaining match-up can be anticipated here, hopefully with plenty of shots on goal. Score prediction: Athletic Club 1-1 Valencia (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1800 BST (18/08/22)

Real Sociedad v Barcelona Kick-off time: 21:00 BST, Sunday

Real Sociedad 12/5 | Draw 5/2 | Barcelona 11/10 Real Sociedad's defensive unit is far from flashy but was as solid as ever in the opening game of the new season, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Cádiz (xG: CAD 0.33 - 2.32 RSO). Barcelona represent a completely different proposition, however, especially in their current guise. Despite undoubtedly being disappointed with a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou, there is reason to be encouraged by Barca's new look attack, taking 21 shots equating to 2.18 xG with some flat performances from some.

Barcelona - with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele as their front three - failed to score in their LaLiga opener despite creating 2.18 xG v Rayo Vallecano (0.99 xG) pic.twitter.com/1cQlqNZOUl — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 14, 2022