Kobbie Mainoo for England? Manchester United ace tipped for March call-up

Former England international Ian Wright has piled praise on Kobbie Mainoo and says the Manchester United youngster is a must for Gareth Southgate's next squad.

Mainoo has represented the Three Lions at Under 17, 18 and 19 level and has been linked with a call-up to the senior squad after impressive performances under Erik ten Haag. The 18-year-old midfielder came through the United academy and made his debut in the Carabao Cup before his Premier League bow came a month later. He has since blossomed into a regular this season, making 18 appearances and contributing two goals and two assists in all competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates his recent goal against Wolves

Southgate will soon name a squad for next month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley ahead of Euro 2024 in the summer. Mainoo is currently priced at 7/4 with Sky Bet to make the final squad for the Euros, which will take place in Germany. "Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad," Wright posted on X during United's 2-1 league win at Luton. "Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him. "And equally not seeing enough love and flowers for Angel Gomes and what he's consistently doing at Lille in the centre of midfield. "Another top performance yesterday. Call him up and have a look at him." Check out the latest odds for who could make Southgate's Euro 2024 squad here

Gareth Southgate's England will next face Brazil and Belgium at Wembley on March 23 and 26 respectively

