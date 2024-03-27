Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Why Leicester starlet is destined for a bigger stage

Leicester City currently sit joint top of the Championship, and have arguably been the most dominant team in the league this season.

While there have been standout players for the Foxes, none have been as influential as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Dewsbury-Hall serves as the driving force behind a side which has created the most big chances and accumulated the highest Expected Goals (xG) per 90 in the league. Destined for bigger stage The Englishman has been instrumental in propelling the team forward, orchestrating play in the final third, and tirelessly contributing off the ball. All of this is in addition to his impressive tally of 10 goals and 12 assists from midfield, which is remarkable in itself. The 25-year-old has grown in influence under Enzo Maresca and now appears to be a more secure and mature player than the raw talent who broke through a few seasons ago. He is stepping up to be the main man and leads the way not just in terms of goal contributions but also in chances created and possession won in the final third within the Leicester squad.

The Foxes have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks, making automatic promotion less than certain. However, with number 22 in their ranks, they know they have every chance of making it through in the end. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Transfer Value - how much is he worth? According to our Player Valuation Model, Dewsbury-Hall has a current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €17.1 million. Despite a great showing on the pitch, his value has dropped from over €37 million, primarily due to the step down from playing in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool are leading a host of clubs that are reportedly tracking his progress this season, with Brighton even making a formal offer in January, which was firmly rejected. With a contract until the summer of 2027, Leicester value their academy star closer to €40 million, and his homegrown status means that teams will be willing to pay a premium. Promotion to the Premier League will strengthen the club’s resolve into keeping him. However, the possibility of them facing financial charges might see them reluctantly sell one of their biggest assets. Any transfer fee received for an academy product is recorded as pure profit, making Dewsbury-Hall a prime contender to be let go. Too good for the Championship?

Dewsbury-Hall typically operates in a double pivot alongside the deeper-lying Harry Winks but showcases a commanding presence on the ball, enabling him to effectively fulfil various midfield roles. With 3.93 progressive carries and 1.41 successful take-ons per 90, his close control and ability to dribble past opponents serve as catalysts for driving his team forward. The midfielder ranks very high amongst his peers in these categories, which has added a new dimension to Leicester’s attack. Furthermore, Dewsbury-Hall’s decision-making has noticeably improved. He is now quick to assess his options in such situations and possesses the vision to consistently find his teammates. His 2.73 key passes, 2.07 passes into the penalty box and 0.54 through balls per 90 show a proficiency in chance creation that has filled in the creative hole left by the departure of James Maddison.

His intelligent movement and positioning pose challenges for opponents across the pitch. Offensively, an xG figure of 0.28 per 90 underscores a knack of getting into great goal scoring positions, while his double-digit goal tally demonstrates an increasingly lethal finishing ability. Elsewhere his positioning allows him to find pockets of space between the lines and in the half spaces so that he can always offer a passing lane and help build up or progress attacks. All of this comes together with him making 0.84 goal creating actions per 90 - a figure that is unmatched in the English second tier. Combined with his relentless work rate, Dewsbury-Hall possesses a skillset that would seamlessly fit into many top teams. There is little doubt that he will return to playing in the Premier League next season. Whether it will be with the Foxes or by moving to another club remains to be seen.