Juventus vs Inter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Juventus are on a two year trophy drought, the longest trophyless stint in the club's history. Issues on and off the field are to blame. A points deduction last campaign ultimately meant they were exiled from the Champions League and without the lucrative cash incentives the continent's premier competition offers, seismic changes were forced upon the Old Lady.

The wage bill and average age of the squad needed to be reduced so out went Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrodo and Angel Di Maria. A return to the top four is the priority for Max Allegri this term, and it's so far, so good for Italy’s most successful club. The Scudetto is threatening to become a two horse race. Juve have 29 points, six clear of Milan and two points behind Inter who they welcome to Turin on Sunday evening in the Derby d'Italia.

What are the best bets? After serving his suspension, ADRIEN RABIOT should return to the heart of the hosts midfield here. The Frenchman is well acquainted with Italian officials, picking up five bookings in 11 Serie A starts this campaign and putting him well on the way to trumping last season's tally of nine. Since making the switch from France, the central midfielder has notched up 35 cards across five seasons which translates to a cards per 90 average of 0.31 and based on that figure alone, the 7/2 about him TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks large. CLICK HERE to back Adrien Rabiot to be shown a card The same bet is as short as 6/4 with other firms which is understandable given Cavallo Pazzo's track record and the magnitude of this clash.

BuildABet @ 29/1 Adrien Rabiot to be carded

Nicolo Barella to be carded

Federico Gatti to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The last four league meetings between these sides have thrown up 26 cards, never less than four per game. The stakes are about as high as they have been in recent seasons in this latest duel, which only further lends itself to another card laden fixture. Marco Guida is the man tasked with controlling things. By Italian standards, he is by no means a card merchant, his average of 4.25 cards per game almost meagre in a card happy division, but he has been known to brandish the bookings when the Seven Sisters are involved. The last three games Guida has overseen involving two of the historic Italian clubs have seen a total of 17 cards which is why it makes sense to have a few darts at player cards here. Combining the aforementioned Rabiot with Nicolo Barella and Federico Gatti, another couple of serial offenders, make up the 29/1 trio of bookings.

Team news Allegri could be without six players as they welcome the league leaders. Maunel Locatelli is a doubt due to a rib injury, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are both suspended. The former will be given as long as possible to be declared fit which could see him start in the middle of the park.

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

Elsewhere, Federico Chiesa should partner Moisie Kean in attack. As for the visitors, Alessandro Bastoni has been ruled out of this clash and Inter’s Champions League match with Chelsea, the experienced Francesco Acerbi should slot into the back three in his absence.

Predicted line-ups Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Chiesa. Inter: Sommer; Darmian, Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.