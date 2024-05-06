Sporting Life
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui agrees deal to become new West Ham manager – reports

By Sporting Life
14:19 · MON May 06, 2024

Julen Lopetegui has agreed a deal to become West Ham manager, according to reports.

The 57-year-old former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves boss is reported to be close to returning to management at London Stadium if current incumbent David Moyes leaves the club.

Moyes, 61, has been in charge at West Ham since 2019 but is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to discuss his future at the club until after their final game, at Manchester City on May 19.

West Ham were thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea on Sunday to effectively end their slim hopes of earning European qualification for a fourth straight season.

The heavy defeat comes on the back of a 2-2 draw to Liverpool and 5-2 loss at Crystal Palace and they now sit ninth in the Premier League table with two games to go.

The Hammers, Europa Conference League winners last season, were also knocked out of the Europa League last month following a quarter-final loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Lopetegui guided Wolves to safety last season but left the club after nine months on the eve of the new Premier League campaign in August.

The former Porto and Sevilla boss lifted Wolves from the bottom of the table to a 13th-placed finish during his spell in charge.

West Ham have been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

