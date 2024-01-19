Jordan Henderson joins Ajax after Al-Ettifaq exit

Jordan Henderson has joined Ajax after Saudi club Al-Ettifaq agreed to terminate his contract.
Ajax announced on Thursday the England midfielder had signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Amsterdam outfit.
Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year contract last summer but has opted to cut his stay in the Middle East short.
Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, confirmed they had reached an amicable settlement with the 33-year-old.
Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relationships are illegal, caused controversy in the UK as he had previously been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.
He subsequently apologised for any hurt caused but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during an England friendly against Australia in October.
Henderson is unlikely to be able to make his Ajax debut against RKC Waalwijk as he is still awaiting international clearance.
Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw previous head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.
The move could enhance Henderson’s hopes of securing a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.