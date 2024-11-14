Jimmy's Punt: Staked 94.5pts | Returned 93.66pts | P/L: -0.84pts | ROI -0.9%

Football betting tips: EFL 1pt Northampton to beat Blackpool at 9/2 (William Hill) 1pt Mitch Pinnock to score anytime in Northampton vs Blackpool at 19/2 (Unibet) 0.5pt Pinnock to score 2+ goals at 80/1 (bet365) 1pt No first goalscorer in Bromley vs Carlisle at 10/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 1pt Cheltenham to beat MK Dons at 15/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Ethon Archer to score anytime in Cheltenham vs MK Donsat 13/2 (bet365) 0.5pts Archer to score 2+ goals at 80/1 (bet365) *All games kick off 3pm Saturday

Swing and a miss in the last edition. None of the nine tips went close, epitomised by the fact the player for Friday's first tip was ruled out, with the money returned for the void bet the highlight of the column. Now we’ve dipped back into the red. Sorry. The international break does mean a severely reduced docket and with it a chance to delve into some new territory. Seven picks this weekend which includes outsiders in the 1X2, a lack of goals in League Two, some big-priced goalscorers and the return of generational wealth.

Bromley vs Carlisle Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 Iron Mike Williamson’s appointment as Carlisle manager was odd, stylistically, but sensible, logistically. Williamson got to move closer to home, Carlisle got a promising manager and MK Dons didn’t have to pay off a man edging towards the sack anyway. In reality, Williamson’s possession-based approach didn’t seem to marry up with the Cumbrians 'squad or fan base and this has rung true with the results so far, as his tenure has been predictably poor. Williamson’s only league wins came in his first game in charge and his most recent one, a 2-0 win at Swindon and the 1-0 at Salford last weekend. Sandwiched between were seven games, five losses and 15 goals against.

What is interesting about the result at Salford was that Carlisle had less possession than their opponents for the first time since their win over Swindon. It suggests Iron Mike might be open to doing away with the awkward footballing style for want of results. Carlisle scored with their only shot on target at the Peninsula, via a set-piece, and if that performance is a sign of things to come then more low-margin affairs should be expected. Next up is a trip to Bromley and although the division's new boys' games are far from drab (2.4 goals per game), Andy Woodman's side could be stifled by Carlisle's new approach. At 10/1, backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER appeals.

ETHON ARCHER will play a big part for the visitors. The midfielder has five goals and three assists in 13 starts this season, all bar one coming in his last seven appearances. Since nailing down a starting spot, the 22-year-old is clearly relishing the responsibility and both his price TO SCORE ANYTIME and SCORE 2+ take my fancy.

Generational wealth With two chunkily priced goalscorers touted, it would be negligible not to put them in an anytime double and a brace double just in case. Only very small stakes though of course. Pinnock & Archer anytime goalscorer at 59/1 with bet365

Pinnock & Archer 2+ goals each at 6560/1 with bet365