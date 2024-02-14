Jarrad Branthwaite: Why Everton defender is ready for the next step up

The success of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham has seen an increasing number of young Premier League players being open to moving abroad for their development. Jarrad Branthwaite did exactly that last season, as he rejected offers from Championship clubs and chose to move on loan to PSV Eindhoven instead.

That decision seems to have paid off spectacularly, as the 21-year-old figured regularly for the Dutch giants and came back with the confidence and ability to slot straight into the Everton starting XI. In his first season as a Premier League starter, the Englishman has produced a number of commanding performances and ranks first for interceptions and tackle success rate, and second for blocks and clearances amongst the Everton squad. There has been a lot of turmoil around the Toffees after they received that 10-point deduction, but Branthwaite has been a driving force in their quest for survival. Jarrad Branthwaite Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, Branthwaite has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €19.3 million. His value was just over €2 million a few short years ago, but his progression from playing in the Championship, moving to the Eredivisie and now getting regular minutes in the Premier League has led to a meteoric rise.

The Toffees will hope to keep hold of Branthwaite, but their financial troubles might force them to cash in on their star defender. His high potential and homegrown status mean any interested club will have to pay a huge premium to secure his services. Is Branthwaite ready for a step up? Branthwaite has a good degree of positional versatility. His ability to competently defend both the box and the wide areas means that he can play as a left or right-sided centre back, and also as a wide centre-back in a three at the back formation. Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was his manager at PSV, had this to say about Branthwaite.

"He is good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete.” The former Carlisle United man is assertive in his challenges and makes 3.81 tackles and interceptions, putting him amongst the top 5% of centre backs in the English top flight. Branthwaite’s strength and athleticism has also seen him tackle 30 dribblers this season, which is more than any other central defender. Apart from such ground duels, he also excels in the air by winning 2.48 aerial duels at a solid win rate of 68.4 %. His dominance in the air also extends to the other end of the pitch, where the 1.95-metre centre-back registers a very high non-penalty xG per shot value of 0.19 - mostly from headers.