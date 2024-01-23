January transfer window: Seven Sky Bet EFL stars who could move in the final week

The last week of the January transfer window often leads to a flurry of activity before the deadline.

Whether it's Premier League clubs battling for survival, or those from the Sky Bet Championship aiming for promotion, the high stakes on offer across the leagues can see some big moves made in the final days. And the sheer amount of talent in the Sky Bet EFL will see a number of players stepping up a level, able to offer something to those teams short in certain areas. A reminder that the window, to use a cliché, slams shut at 23:00 GMT on Thursday, February 1 - and you can keep track of all the deals that take place here. Here are seven of those who could be snapped up...

Morgan Rogers Team: Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Position: Winger/attacking midfield

Middlesbrough have produced moments of attacking brilliance, and it’s been through having risk-takers in the final third like Morgan Rogers. The problem Boro have had, though, has been holding onto the ball in those advanced areas, and exerting control on games. Having added another high-risk, high-reward, box office attacking midfielder in Finn Azaz, recruited from Aston Villa after an excellent first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, it might makes sense to cash in on Rogers.

Where could he go? Sure, the 6’4” number 10 has been one of the most creative players in the league, but the rumoured £10million asking price would give the Teessiders five times what they paid for him five months ago, amid interest from Aston Villa.

Jonathan Rowe Team: Norwich

Norwich Position: Winger

Jonathan Rowe has lit up the Championship this season. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a major breakthrough campaign with 12 goals for Norwich, as the 20-year-old stands out, along with Gabriel Sara and when fit Josh Sargent, as one of their shining lights. Rowe’s energy, direct running and youthful exuberance has been obvious since he made his Canaries debut with a cameo at Crystal Palace in 2021/22, but he’s added another layer of quality to his game this season – to say the least.

Rowe is strong on both feet, and plays primarily on the right, in a climate in which there’s more players who are most comfortable on the left cutting inside – he can play either role and in the number 10 position. The England Under-21s star isn’t exactly itching for a move right now, and Norwich may be reluctant to sell, but things can change quickly with money - £25M would be required for City to sell, and life-changing money could be offered Rowe’s way. Where could he go? Bournemouth will be keen to add quality out wide, with Luis Sinisterra only on loan, David Brooks possibly on his way out, and Marcus Tavernier industrious more than inventive. Tottenham, meanwhile, need a long-term replacement for Heung-Min Son, or someone who could play on the right when he operates up top instead of Richarlison, and Rowe is somebody who might flourish under Ange Postecoglou.

Kwame Poku Team: Peterborough

Peterborough Position: Forward

Kwame Poku has been a star in a strong Peterborough side this season. The 22-year-old has scored eight and assisted a further eight as the Posh find themselves well in the battle for promotion back to England's second-tier. Where could he go? If Rowe were to leave Norwich for £25million, they could do worse than pickup Poku for £5m, end up with a player who could very quickly grow to the same level, and be £20m better off. Sure, it sounds like a downgrade right now, but Poku’s stock was arguably higher than Rowe’s in the summer after a fantastic 2022/23, where his counterpart mustered just three league appearances for the Canaries – all from the bench. Plus, while Rowe has been a joy to watch, Poku could offer just as much creativity if not more, having been very much the hub of Peterborough’s attacking play this season, and being confident on both feet is a massive plus.

Callum Styles Team: Barnsley

Barnsley Position: Centre midfield/left midfield

Callum Styles was a rose among thorns at Bury. You could see his grace and class in his final season with the Shakers in 2017/18, even in a troubled, chaotic side that finished bottom of League One with a whimper, and ultimately went out of business a year later. Styles was gone by that point, earning himself a £500K move to Barnsley in 2018, and while his role in the subsequent League One promotion campaign was peripheral, he was highly influential in Tarn’s great escape the following season, and even more so in their unlikely Play-Off charge of 2020-21.

Valérien Ismaël’s extreme, high-pressing style suited Styles to a tee, as he brought energy, drive and brisk creativity from an inverted left wing-back role, but it didn’t go to plan thereafter. Poor management from Markus Schopp and Poya Asbagyhi saw the Reds relegated, again with a whimper, and this time he was unable to stand out amid the dross, while the subsequent loan to Millwall didn’t transpire as hoped either. Where could he go? With unremarkable form at Barnsley in League One in 2023/24, therefore, Sunderland interest seems surprising for a club that values up-and-coming talent, and a player who’s best season was three years ago. If Styles can find form and fitness, though, perhaps he can resurge on Wearside with a point to prove.

Macaulay Langstaff Team: Notts County

Notts County Position: Forward

In the last week of a window, clubs get twitchy feet: it’s the last opportunity to influence their season from a playing personnel perspective, outside the free agent market. And, seeing as goals are what decide seasons, prolific goalscorers become heavily coveted – see Fernando Torres’ move to Chelsea in 2011, or Will Grigg to Sunderland in 2019 – although those moves are also examples of how important it is strikers are signed with a clear view on how they’ll fit into the playing identity. Macaulay Langstaff may hold a greater appeal at the end of the January window than he would at the start of the summer, for Championship and League One clubs. In early June, the long-term is typically a key focus, and many might question whether at 26, Langstaff has the growth potential required to become a Championship striker, when he has a career history in non-league, and the likelihood of selling him for more than was paid might be a turn-off.

In late January, the fine-margins are brought sharply into focus and clubs might be more open to parking the long-term picture in order to bring in the firepower that could make all the difference. Despite Langstaff’s age, he comes at a price: Notts County fans have cited a £2m valuation and while that may be a little steeper than the Reedtz brothers will hold out for, the club won’t sell their key man without a fantastic offer. Where could he go? Bolton would be a smooth stylistic fit if they went for Langstaff, and with Dan Nlundulu out with a long-term injury and question marks over whether Cameron Jerome can get them over the line, it seems plausible Ian Evatt’s side might have interest.

Kayne Ramsay Team: Harrogate

Harrogate Position: Right-back

When Kayne Ramsay was at Crewe, it was clear he had the raw pace to his game, but he didn’t offer much else – not helped by the team’s collective struggles that particular season. Ramsay has since refined his game, though, and at Harrogate, he’s added another layer of intelligence and productivity, making him one of the top right-backs in League Two. The 23-year-old was such a high-potential talent as a teenager, though, and was entrusted by Ralph Hasenhüttl to start against champions Manchester City in December 2018 to become the youngest starter in the Premier League that season. Where could he go? As such, he will not see his long-term future in League Two – don’t be surprised to see interest from Bolton, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday materialise into a move.

Adam Mayor Team: Morecambe

Morecambe Position: Winger

After making his breakthrough in last season’s relegation campaign, Adam Mayor has gone from being a fringe academy prospect to one of the first names on the Morecambe teamsheet. The versatile left-sider is a nifty ball-carrier, has a fabulous delivery on him, and an insatiable work ethic that allows him to cover long distances at speed. Unfortunately, Morecambe’s uncertain financial predicament, combined with the likelihood of mid-table, may lead to the club cashing in. Where could he go? The 19-year-old may have attracted the attention of former Notts County and now Swansea boss Luke Williams, both from his time in League Two and in his contributions against his Swans side in the FA Cup clash earlier this month.