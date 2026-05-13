Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 534pts | Returned 574.55pts | P/L +40.55pts | ROI 7.6%

Football betting tips: Premier League Friday 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Liverpool 1pt Ibrahima Konate to be carded at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 2/1 1pt Curtis Jones to be carded at 9/2 (Betway) - min price 2/1 ***Sunday and Monday bets to follow Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

We really are on the home straight now with just two rounds of matches to go in the Premier League, and there is still plenty to play for. Arsenal and Manchester City are battling for the title, a good five teams are in the race for Europe and Tottenham and West Ham are fighting to avoid relegation. It's exciting, especially compared to recent seasons which have lacked jeopardy as the season comes to a close. Last week saw us net over +3pts profit which will do nicely, and with it being FA Cup final weekend, we have only eight games to focus on in this column, starting on Friday as Aston Villa host Liverpool, with six games following on Sunday and Arsenal rounding the weekend off with a home game against Burnley.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats The dynamics of this game are tough to gauge in my opinion. A win for either team guarantees a top five finish and Champions League football, but with the Europa League final just five days after this, Aston Villa could rotate heavily, and then there is a case to be made a draw could suit both. Bournemouth are the chasers, and draw in this match would mean the Cherries needing maximum points from their last two games at home to Manchester City and away at Nottingham Forest to have any chance of catching either Villa or Liverpool, putting serious pressure on. A Villa defeat could prove very costly for their top five chances as it would really open the door for Bournemouth, especially with Unai Emery taking his side to the Etihad on the final day. Of course, if they win the UEL, nothing else really matters.