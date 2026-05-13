Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 534pts | Returned 574.55pts | P/L +40.55pts | ROI 7.6%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Friday 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Liverpool
1pt Ibrahima Konate to be carded at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 2/1
1pt Curtis Jones to be carded at 9/2 (Betway) - min price 2/1
***Sunday and Monday bets to follow
We really are on the home straight now with just two rounds of matches to go in the Premier League, and there is still plenty to play for.
Arsenal and Manchester City are battling for the title, a good five teams are in the race for Europe and Tottenham and West Ham are fighting to avoid relegation.
It's exciting, especially compared to recent seasons which have lacked jeopardy as the season comes to a close.
Last week saw us net over +3pts profit which will do nicely, and with it being FA Cup final weekend, we have only eight games to focus on in this column, starting on Friday as Aston Villa host Liverpool, with six games following on Sunday and Arsenal rounding the weekend off with a home game against Burnley.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
The dynamics of this game are tough to gauge in my opinion. A win for either team guarantees a top five finish and Champions League football, but with the Europa League final just five days after this, Aston Villa could rotate heavily, and then there is a case to be made a draw could suit both.
Bournemouth are the chasers, and draw in this match would mean the Cherries needing maximum points from their last two games at home to Manchester City and away at Nottingham Forest to have any chance of catching either Villa or Liverpool, putting serious pressure on.
A Villa defeat could prove very costly for their top five chances as it would really open the door for Bournemouth, especially with Unai Emery taking his side to the Etihad on the final day. Of course, if they win the UEL, nothing else really matters.
Emery went strong last weekend at Burnley after his side swept Nottingham Forest aside in the second-leg of their semi-final, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go strong from the start again here - before subbing key players off early - in a bid to wrap up UCL football via the league route and ease some pressure on winning the UEL.
After all, this Liverpool team are no great shakes - especially away from home. Across all competitions the Reds have lost six of their last eight away games, with two wins coming at Wolves in the FA Cup and in the Merseyside derby thanks to a 100th minute goal.
Whatever happens I think this game will be competitive, and with a good referee in Chris Kavanagh (4.04 cards per game this season), we'll hit our tried and tested card angle when Villa are involved.
While neither Burnley's right-back or centre-back were carded last weekend, the pair committed three fouls between them, so that result wasn't too discouraging. After all. splitting stakes on the RB and RCB to be carded would have delivered profit in 12 of Villa's last 14 league games.
So, that means IBRAHIMA KONATE and CURTIS JONES are backed TO BE CARDED at 11/4 and 9/2 respectively. Konate has been booked six times in the Premier League this season, nine across all competitions, while Jones has been carded once in his last four starts at right back, committing six fouls, and will be properly tested here.
Keep an eye on team news ahead of kick-off as there is a chance Joe Gomez plays centre-back in place of Konate, with the Frenchman coming off after 77 minutes last weekend with what is thought to be cramp. He should be fine, but if Gomez starts, cash out on Konate and back him instead - he was booked as a sub last week.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 09:20 BST (14/05/26)
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