Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 495.50pts | Returned 539.16pts | P/L +43.66pts | ROI 9%

Football betting tips: Premier League Friday 20:00 - Leeds v Burnley 0.5pt Pascal Struijk to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway) - min price 6/1 0.5pt Jaka Bijol to score anytime at 9/1 (Betway) - min price 6/1 ****Saturday, Sunday and Monday bets to follow Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BBRRRUUUNNNOOOOO! At this rate we may have to buy a Bruno Fernandes shirt. The Portuguese maestro has assisted nearly every time we've backed him, and the great man delivered again last week to make it a profitable gameweek 34. It was a +4pt weekend to get us back on track, and there are some cracking matches to get stuck into in gameweek 35.

Leeds vs Burnley Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Leeds' five-game unbeaten run has seen them reach 40 points, and it feels as though one more win will secure their Premier League status given both West Ham and Tottenham have started to pick up points. Luckily for them, they get to face relegated Burnley at home, a side winless in eight league games and one that has lost 12 of 17 away games, conceding a league-high 42 goals on their travels. It's been another miserable Premier League season so it's no surprise to see Scott Parker being moved on. A home win is priced accordingly at 4/9, and while Leeds -1 handicap did catch the eye at 6/5, I think this game looks ripe for a centre-back scorer given the set-piece mismatch we should witness. Leeds have scored the third most set-piece goals in the league this season (15) and racked up the fifth-most xG from dead-balls (15.00), while Burnley have faced the fifth-most set-piece shots and third-most xG (15.78).