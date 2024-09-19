Jake's Predictions: Staked 55pts | Returned 60.27pts | P/L +5.27pts | ROI 9.6%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 1.5pts Noni Madueke 3+ total shots in West Ham vs Chelsea at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2.5pts Wolves to commit 14+ fouls vs Aston Villa (15:00) at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 2pts Kenny Tete to commit 2+ fouls in Fulham vs Newcastle (15:00) at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime in Leicester vs Everton (15:00) at 10/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Michael Keane to score anytime in Leicester vs Everton (15:00) at 14/1 (bet365) 2pts Tottenham 8+ corners vs Brentford (15:00) at 11/10 (Boylesports) 1pt Tottenham 10+ corners vs Brentford (15:00) at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Tottenham 12+ corners vs Brentford (15:00) at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Nathan Collins to score anytime in Tottenham vs Brentford (15:00) at 16/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Ethan Pinnock to score anytime in Tottenham vs Brentford (15:00) at 22/1 (bet365) 2.5pts Manuel Ugarte to commit 2+ fouls and make 3+ tackles in C Palace vs Man Utd (17:30) at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Sunday's tips to follow CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

We had a cracking week last weekend, posting +6pts profit to get us right back in the green. My favourite bet of the lot landed too, with Tottenham out-cornering Arsenal (just), making it a successful column. Hopefully we can find more profit this weekend, though as you can see by the staking plan, we have a few different approaches. We've multiple plays on multiple games, but that's only due to angles that have presented themselves. Hopefully this approach sees us rewarded, and it would be lovely if a centre-back scorer (or two) found the net.

West Ham vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 9/4 | Draw 11/4 | Away evens The team who have conceded the most shots in the Premier League through four games isn't Southampton, or Ipswich, or even Leicester, it's West Ham. That surprised me. They have allowed 73 attempts, an average of 18.3 per game, so I was immediately drawn to Chelsea player shot lines, and NONI MADUEKE's price of 11/8 for 3+ TOTAL SHOTS looked value. The same bet is 8/11 in places. CLICK HERE to back Noni Madueke 3+ total shots with Sky Bet The Englishman has had a solid start to the season under Enzo Maresca, creating plenty and getting plenty of shots away.

In three league appearances he fired 12 attempts, with this bet landing in all three outings. His shots per 90 is at a whopping 4.5, and the winger even got three shots away before the hour mark at Bournemouth last time out. In total, despite playing only 75% of available minutes, Madueke is responsible for 26% of Chelsea's total shots. He really is a shoot-on-sight kind of guy, highlighted by the fact that he had three attempts in 24 minutes when making his England debut. Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Aston Villa vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/7 | Draw 16/5 | Away 4/1 I'm going back to the well with WOLVES TO COMMIT 14+ FOULS this weekend, with the line and the price still good to turn down. CLICK HERE to back Wolves to commit 14+ fouls with Sky Bet It landed comfortably last weekend against Newcastle, Gary O'Neil's side finishing on 17, and the recommended ladder play (14+, 15+, 16+, 17+) flew in.

Newcastle represented the most fouled team in the league, and this weekend, Wolves face the second most fouled team in the Premier League. Aston Villa have drawn 59 fouls in four games - an average of 14.8. Wolves sit second for fouls committed, behind West Ham by only one, and we only need them to hit their 15.5 per game average again here. Factor in that this is a West Midlands rivalry game, the desperation for points after a poor start, and their general playing style, and you could easily see the Old Gold rack up a large foul count once again. 15+ is at 6/5, 18+ is 4/1 and 20+ can be backed at 9/1 if anyone wants to ladder again. Score prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Fulham vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/10 This game looks pretty tough to call, but I am very surprised to see a price of even money for Fulham right-back KENNY TETE TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. CLICK HERE to back Kenny Tete to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Not only is this due to his match-up, but his recent record. Tete has averaged 1.5 fouls per 90 this season, with this bet landing in both home games so far, which is no surprise given the Cottagers do have more of a go in front of their own fans.

This weekend he will come up against Anthony Gordon, who has been fouled 15 times in four appearances, an average of 3.99 per 90. Opposing right backs against Newcastle this season have committed 2-1-2-4 fouls, so chancing Tete to add to that figure appeals at the prices. Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Leicester vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/8 This is a big game for both teams, but there looks a lovely betting angle available, with a strength meeting a weakness. The strength is Everton's dangerous nature from set-pieces, the weakness is Leicester's issues in defending the dead-ball. Since the start of last season, no team has generated more xG from set-plays than the Toffees (19.47), while this season they have already scored twice through four games from dead-ball situations.

Leicester have conceded the second most xG from dead-ball situations (2.14) and have already conceded via the set-piece route, so I'm keen to back both Everton's centre-backs TO SCORE ANYTIME, as I'd be sick if I just backed one and the other scored. JAMES TARKOWSKI and MICHAEL KEANE have both had five shots each through four games, highlighting their threat, with Keane finding the net already against Bournemouth . CLICK HERE to back Michael Keane to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back James Tarkowski to score anytime with Sky Bet Keane also scored once last season in limited game time, while Tarkowski found the net once but had 25 shots and 2.6 xG. Both should get a chance or two here, so let's hope they can convert. You never know, maybe they both score... Score prediction: Leicester 1-2 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Away 8/1 Liverpool looked excellent in midweek at Milan, dominating that clash despite going behind early. This looks a tough test on paper, but I feel as though the Reds will have enough to beat Bournemouth's press - the Cherries likely to set-up differently to Nottingham Forest last week. Forest were happy to frustrate and counter, whereas I think Bournemouth will play on the front foot. Andoni Iraola had success against the big boys in Spain playing that way, but hasn't so far in England. Against the top six last season the Cherries lost 10 of 12, conceding 33 times. Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Tottenham vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 8/15 | Draw 7/2 | Away 4/1 There are two angles I want to attack in this match, I game I think could be very problematic for Tottenham. The first is Spurs corners. We had great success last weekend backing them as outsiders to win most corners, this week we pivot to back TOTTENHAM 8+ CORNERS at even money. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham 8+ corners with Sky Bet Ange Postecoglou's side racked up seven against Arsenal last weekend, but through four games this season have hit a league high 44 - 11 per game - with this bet landing in their first three matches. Their style is conducive to winning corners, pressing high and getting the ball to the by-line.

The clincher for this bet? Brentford have conceded the most corners in the league so far (36), allowing nine per game. Given Spurs' start to the season, this is must-win to ease some pressure, meaning we really should expect an onslaught. Backing a few higher lines appeals too, so we'll have smaller stakes on TOTTENHAM 10+ CORNERS at 11/4 and TOTTENHAM 12+ CORNERS at 15/2. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham 10+ corners with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Tottenham 12+ corners with Sky Bet Tottenham have hit both higher lines in three of four games this season, the exception being the North London derby, while Brentford allowed 12 corners last week at Manchester City. The second angle is to back a Brentford centre-back goalscorer. Tottenham's set-piece issue is real, and shows no sign of being resolved. Gabriel Maghalhaes scored the winner last weekend from a corner, and became the sixth centre-back this calendar year (23 competitive games) to find the back of the net.

Trevoh Chalobah, Fabian Schar, Kurt Zouma, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Ake have all taken advantage of Spurs' issue, and Brentford will certainly be targeting this avenue on Saturday. Since the start of last season, only Everton have generated more xG from set-pieces than Brentford, so it's worth a small punt on two players who have looked very threatening this season. NATHAN COLLINS has had five shots in four games, hitting the target in three matches and averaging 0.15 xG per 90, and ETHAN PINNOCK was a huge danger at the Etihad, taking three shots and forcing Ederson into two tremendous saves. Backing both to SCORE ANYTIME at 16/1 and 22/1 appeals. CLICK HERE to back Nathan Collins to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Ethan Pinnock to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 7/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/10 This is another very tricky game to call. The most recent meeting saw Palace wallop United 4-0, though this should be much closer than that. I want to focus on the newest Red Devil, MANUEL UGARTE. He looks to be the player they have been crying out for. A destroyer with an engine who can plug the gaping holes that we've witnessed over the last season and a bit.

He's made two appearances so far for United, a 17 minute cameo against Southampton and a 63 minute run out against Barnsley. His stat lines were eye-catching in both. Versus the Saints he made two tackles in his limited game time, and against Barnsley he committed six fouls in just over an hour. I think there could be some value in combining the two player prop lines in a BuildABet this weekend. We can back UGARTE TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS AND MAKE 3+ TACKLES at 5/6, which looks like a slice of value. CLICK HERE to back Manuel Ugarte to commit 2+ fouls and make 3+ tackles with Sky Bet Last season at PSG, Ugarte 4.56 tackles and 2.14 fouls per 90. The season before at Sporting Lisbon he averaged 4.64 tackles and 2.45 fouls per 90. The season before he averaged 3.66 tackles and 2.76 fouls per 90. We only need him to hit his historic averages here for a lovely winner, and the early signs suggest he's more than up to the challenge at United. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)