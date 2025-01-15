Jake's Predictions: Staked 283.25pts | Returned 309.58pts | P/L +26.33pts | ROI 9%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 - Newcastle vs Bournemouth 1pt Ryan Christie to be carded at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Lewis Cook to be carded at 4/1 (bet365, Boylesports) Saturday 15:00 1pt Yoane Wissa to score anytime in Brentford vs Liverpool at 3/1 (bet365) 2pts Fulham to beat Leicester at 19/20 (William Hill) Saturday 17:30 - Arsenal vs Aston Villa 1pt Aston Villa or draw (double chance) at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Aston Villa or draw (double chance) and Emi Martinez to be carded at 16/1 (bet365) ***Sunday's tips to be added CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

It was a profitable midweek for us but it could, and arguably should, have been a big one. Somehow Alexis Mac Allister avoided a card despite committing four fouls at Forest, with a couple being egregious, denying us the 3/1 single and the 15/1 double. Still, profit is profit, and hopefully we'll be able to follow it up this weekend with another weekend in the green.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 3/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 15/4 Fouls and cards should be on the agenda here, with the league's most foul-heavy team (Bournemouth - 13.4 per game) taking on one of the league's best foul-drawing teams (Newcastle - 12.8 per game). Throw in the mix that we have two good sides pushing for European football with less than a handful of points between them, and we could be in for a cracking contest.

The referee here is Stuart Attwell, an OK appointment for card backers. He's averaged 3.73 cards per game in the top flight this season, but he does have the capability flash them like confetti, and these two teams have been consistent for games seeing cards (5.89 in Newcastle's home games and 5.27 in Bournemouth's away). I'm going to revisit my Newcastle midfield theory and back RYAN CHRISTIE TO BE CARDED at a huge 5/1. CLICK HERE to back Ryan Christie to be carded with Sky Bet With Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Newcastle have some of the best foul drawers in the league, and Christie is a high-pressing midfielder who is averaging 1.99 fouls per 90. He's been booked seven times this season, including in midweek at Chelsea, so a price of 9/2 for another against this crew looks massive.

If James Hill is out and Adam Smith isn't fit enough to start at right back, LEWIS COOK could be in at right back which spells trouble for the Bournemouth captain, making his price of 4/1 TO BE CARDED extremely generous. CLICK HERE to back Lewis Cook to be carded with Sky Bet Even if he was plays in midfield, this would be a bet, with Cook averaging 2.53 tackles and 1.83 fouls per 90, being carded four times this term. Should he be in at right back he'll be up against Anthony Gordon who's been fouled 2.48 times per 90 this season, with the England winger getting his opposing number booked in four his last seven league games. Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Brentford vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 9/2 | Draw 15/4 | Away 4/9 Liverpool are wobbling in terms of results. It's three games without a win against Premier League sides, though only one against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup were they poor. The Reds created enough against both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest to warrant a win. That doesn't mean I'm rushing to get them onside here, especially with Brentford a very awkward opponent at home. Having said that, they have lost both matches when hosting the current top three, with Liverpool the final member of that trio to visit the Gtech. I do expect Arne Slot's men to get back on the winning trail here, as the Bees simply concede too many chances to back them to avoid defeat, but I think Thomas Frank's men will get on the scoresheet, and that has me wanting to back YOANE WISSA TO SCORE ANYTIME again. CLICK HERE to back Yoane Wissa to score anytime with Sky Bet He did the business for us in midweek against Manchester City when priced at 13/5, but this weekend we can back him at an even bigger 3/1.

Wissa's xG per 90 is up to 0.64 after he scored his 11th goal of the season and was on the end of five chances equating to 1.63 xG, thriving on the counter attack, which is likely to be the main avenue of success for the Bees. In total this bet has won in seven of Wissa's nine home appearances this season, and if we add in the fact that Liverpool have struggled away from home of late, conceding 15 goals in their last nine matches in the UK, and it's worth chancing him for the second time this week. Score prediction: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Leicester vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 29/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 17/20 Leicester are a bad team, and that hasn't changed since the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Foxes have lost six straight games in the league, conceding 14 times in the process, with their latest defeat at home to Crystal Palace a real performance of desperation. This weekend they welcome a FULHAM team who I rate more higher than the Eagles, yet the Cottagers are only a marginally shorter price TO WIN the game, so I'll happily double down and back against Leicester for the second time this week. CLICK HERE to back Fulham to win with Sky Bet Marco Silva's side were beaten in midweek but that was just their third away loss of the season and was all their own doing. They gifted West Ham two goals from sloppy play at the back, but outside of those goals they conceded just two other shots in the game.

I'm happy to overlook that as a one-off, and will instead focus on the excellent data the Cottagers have put up this season, with them one of only seven teams to boast a positive xG process when travelling this term. Having already won at Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, Fulham can add to Leicester's misery on Saturday. Score prediction: Leicester 0-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 8/5 West Ham were fortunate in midweek to beat Fulham, again looking defensively vulnerable just as they did in the FA Cup against Aston Villa, though this time they were gifted goals by their visitors. The result looks to be a smokescreen, masking what was a poor performance that saw them create just two chances of their own volition, and I was so extremely tempted to back Crystal Palace at even money in the draw no bet market. As it is, I'm going to leave this game alone and just take a further watching brief of Potter's Hammers. As a side note, Lucas Paqueta started as the main striker on Tuesday so his prices for a shot on target (5/4 - Unibet) and to score anytime (18/5 - Unibet) could be of some interest to those looking for an angle. Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 21/4 I had initially put this game down as and Arsenal win. That's mainly due to the fact that Aston Villa's record following a midweek match this season is W2 D3 L5, with their two wins both at home against relegation strugglers (Wolves and Southampton). However, Unai Emery has likely had this game circled for a long, long time, looking to inflict another loss against his former team at his old stomping ground. Last season Villa did the double over the Gunners, keeping two clean sheets, and arguably cost them the title.

This season Arsenal beat Villa early in the campaign but it was Emery's team who created the better chances (1.28 - 0.87), limited the Gunners extremely well again. That was with a fully-fit team. On Saturday, Villa get to play Mikel Arteta's side without key man Bukayo Saka, with the Gunners struggling massively for attacking confidence. The end product is a problem for the title contenders, evidenced the last few weeks, but even more so in midweek. Against a Spurs defence far inferior to Villa's, they kept getting into dangerous positions but making the wrong decision. Against Villa, they will get into dangerous positions far less often, meaning their chances to score will be even more limited. Set-pieces will obviously provide them with their main threat, but Villa are one of the best at defending the dead-ball, so I wouldn't all be surprised to see Emery's side nullify the hosts at the Emirates. I did toy with the idea of Villa keeping a clean sheet, but instead, I'll back ASTON VILLA OR DRAW in the hope of another masterclass from Villa's Spanish coach, reminding everyone at Arsenal of the tactical genius they let out of the door. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa or draw (double chance) with Sky Bet The visitors will be defensively solid, and if we factor in Arsenal's relentless schedule over the last month making tiredness a big problem, I could see a young and direct Aston Villa team repeating their success of last season.

In true Jimmy the Punt style, I'll also put small stakes on doubling up VILLA DOUBLE CHANCE and EMI MARTINEZ TO BE CARDED at 16/1. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa or draw (double chance) and Emi Martinez to be carded with Sky Bet Referee Chris Kavanagh is a good appointment for card backers, and a good one for keeper card backers. This season he has averaged 5.29 cards per game this season, and has booked four goalkeepers in 15 domestic matches this term - all for time-wasting. If this game goes the way I expect, you just know that Villa stopper Martinez - arguably the biggest shithouser in world football - will be pulling out all the stops to run out the clock. He's been carded twice this season, one for dissent and one for kicking the ball away. Across the last three seasons in the league and Europa Conference League he has been carded 13 times, one for a foul, one for dissent and 11 for time wasting - including once against Arsenal. Score prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)