Ivory Coast sack manager Jean-Louis Gasset mid tournament

In a bizarre story, the Ivory Coast sacked manager Jean-Louis Gasset at 5pm UK time despite his side still being in the compteition. The hosts won their opener, but lost their two following matches, the latter of which saw them hammered 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea. That loss was the country's heaviest defeat on home soil, and meant their qualification fate was out of their hands, resulting in the Ivorian Football Federation announcing the dismissal despite them not being eliminated.

Ivory Coast players were visibly distraught after losing to Equatorial Guinea