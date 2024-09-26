Is Manuel Ugarte the final answer to Man Utd’s defensive midfield misery?

For years, English football’s biggest club was desperately in need of a defensive midfielder, one of the many issues which came with life after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Nemanja Matic was well past his prime, Fred was too inconsistent, and Paul Pogba was positioned further forward. Yet, for some reason, Manchester United decided a dedicated No. 6 wasn’t necessary, and they paid a heavy price for it. It wasn’t until the summer of 2022 that the Old Trafford brains trust finally addressed the issue by bringing in Casemiro, seen as the missing piece of the puzzle. Real Madrid allowed their trophy-laden Brazilian legend to leave for €71 million. His debut season at United was solid, helping the team secure a third-place finish in the league and win the League Cup.

However, last season, his form plummeted. He looked like a man who had forgotten how to play, delivering calamitous performances which suggested his time at the elite level might be over. This summer, after lengthy discussions with PSG, Manuel Ugarte made the move to the red side of Manchester. Nearly a decade younger than Casemiro, Ugarte is once again seen as the solution - a dependable shield for the backline, an all-around protector. But can he really be the defensive foundation United need to make progress and eventually compete for the Premier League title? Manuel Ugarte Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our player valuation model, Ugarte has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €41.6 million.

His €50m move to Man Utd, including add-ons, makes our ETV relatively close to what was paid. It was well-documented - and reported - that Ugarte was not in Luis Enrique's plans. But PSG had only just paid Sporting CP €60m the season prior and wanted to recoup most of that fee. We have Ugarte as the second most valuable holding midfielders', with only Douglas Luiz of Juventus ahead of him. How can Ugarte benefit Erik ten Hag? Ugarte played as a No. 6 at PSG in a 4-3-3 formation, where he excelled in defensive duels and interceptions. His primary role is that of a disruptor, breaking up the opponent's play, whether in counter-attacks or during build-up phases. While not a deep-lying playmaker, Ugarte can move the ball forward, though typically over short distances, often directing his passes to the flanks rather than attempting long, expansive balls. At Sporting, Ugarte operated in a 3-4-3 formation, where his pressing responsibilities increased due to the team's dominance in the Primeira Liga. He frequently linked up with creative players like Marcus Edwards and Pedro Gonçalves, who moved into the channels, while the wide centre-backs provided defensive cover.

El primero en hacer autocrítica. No fue un gran partido en lo personal. Hay que seguir trabajando.@ManUtd_Es @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/cEiHn7vEWD — Manuel Ugarte (@manuugarte8) September 25, 2024

A tenacious player, Ugarte thrives in a double-pivot system, where he excels at regaining possession and creating turnovers at a high rate. However, his aggressive style occasionally results in excessive fouling, and he will need to fine-tune his approach to avoid unnecessary cards while maintaining his edge. Despite his defensive focus, Ugarte is a technically skilled footballer with natural talent, a testament to why he turned professional at just 15 years old. His ability to carry the ball forward, often deep into the opposition’s half, makes him a dynamic presence. Confident in taking on defenders, Ugarte can bypass the need for precise line-breaking passes by advancing with the ball himself, adding another layer to his game.

He said: “I like to think that I’m pretty much an all-round player in the sense that I feel that I’m decent at winning the ball back but I can also be very good in possession too” he told United’s in-house media. “Of course, there are things I can improve upon, but what better place is there to be doing that than here?” There is no getting away from the fact that Ugarte is to some extent one-dimensional. He does not have the versatility of Bruno Guimares or Bernardo Silva. But he is exceptional at certain components of the game - such as turning the ball. With Erik ten Hag’s squad now well stocked in every other position on the pitch, his impact at Old Trafford should be profound.