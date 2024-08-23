Ipswich sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland in £20 million deal

Ipswich have completed the signing of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke in a deal worth £20million.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road to become the Tractor Boys' tenth signing of the summer. Kieran McKenna's side have lost their opening two fixtures of the new Premier League campaign but are continuing to recruit new faces.

“I’m really excited to have joined the club and can’t wait to get going,” Clarke told Ipswich's club website. “Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in. “Speaking with Kieran McKenna really sells the club and the journey it’s on, as well as what they’re still trying to achieve, and you’re almost silly if you don’t want to jump on board with the way things have been going. “I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now.”

Clarke scored 15 times and provided four assists in 40 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season, as Sunderland finished 16th. He had started the new season well, scoring in the Black Cats' opening fixture against Cardiff. The York-born winger had been linked with a move back to his first club Leeds, where he won their Young Player of the Year award in 2018/19. He then moved to Tottenham but failed to make a Premier League appearance before loan spells at QPR, Stoke and finally Sunderland, where he eventually joined permanently in 2022. Clarke has been capped six times by England at under-20 level.